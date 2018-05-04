Carson Fulmer allows four homers in White Sox’ 6-4 loss to Twins

Just when it appeared Carson Fulmer had turned the corner on a rough start to the season, the Twins broke out the big bats against the White Sox right-hander.

Fulmer allowed four home runs—including three solo shots in the third inning—as the Twins topped the Sox 6-4 on Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox fell for the fifth time in their last six games and Fulmer, who entered the game having yielded two earned runs over his previous two starts, suffered the loss to drop to 2-2 on the season.

After the Sox jumped to a 2-0 lead courtesy of a two-run blast by Jose Abreu, the Twins tied it in the second on Eduardo Escobar’s first homer of the game and a Ryan LaMarre run-scoring single.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carson Fulmer (51) throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) ORG XMIT: CXS101

In the third, Brian Dozier (3-for-5), Escobar (3-for-4, three RBIs) and Logan Morrison all launched homers off Fulmer. The Sox clawed to within 5-4 on a run-scoring ground out by Abreu (3-for-4, three RBIs) in the third and a fourth-inning Leury Garcia homer but Escobar struck again with an RBI double in the fifth to complete the scoring.

The Sox had their chances to tie or take the lead, but Matt Davidson ended the fifth and seventh innings by making outs with the bases loaded.

Fulmer last 3 2/3 innings and was tagged for five runs—four earned—on seven hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Jose Berrios picked up the win for the Twins.

HOBBLING

Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada left the game in the fifth inning with left hamstring tightness.

After drawing a one-out walk, Moncada went halfway to second base on a Yolmer Sanchez (three hits, two runs scored) flyout to center field and returned to first gingerly before leaving the game. Moncada, who missed Thursday’s game with the same injury, will be re-evaluated Saturday.

FRY GUY

The Sox recalled left-hander Jace Fry from Class AAA Charlotte and optioned right-hander Juan Minaya to the Knights.

The 24-year-old Fry was 0-0 with a 1.35 earned-run average and 11 strikeouts in five appearances with Charlotte this season. Fry made 11 appearances with the Sox in 2017 and finished with a 10.80 ERA while striking out three.

Fry said the ’17 stint helped his preparation for this season.

“Getting the feet wet and learning from last year (I saw) I was maybe trying to do too much,” said Fry, who pitched a scoreless inning against the Twins. “(I’ll) just stay within myself, get ahead of hitters (and) execute. The blue print of baseball, really.

STILL OUT

Catcher Welington Castillo remains sidelined with a lower-body injury.

“He’s still day-to-day,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He took a foul tip to the …groin area and I’m just trying to give him a little space.”

FARQUHAR UPDATE

Twins players Jake Odorizzi and Logan Morrison reportedly visited Sox reliever Danny Farquhar prior to Friday’s game. Farquhar remains hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurism during an April 20 game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“Danny’s doing fine,” Renteria said. “We just know that things are moving along in a positive manner.”