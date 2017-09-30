White Sox’ Minaya getting comfortable with ninth-inning role

CLEVELAND — The White Sox trades of David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle, Anthony Swarzak and Dan Jennings, as well as injuries to Nate Jones, Zach Putnam and Jake Petricka “shot a pretty big hole in our bullpen,” as general manager Rick Hahn put it.

The trade brought outfielder Blake Rutherford (ranked fourth behind Eloy Jimenez, Michael Kopech and Luis Robert on the list of top Sox prospects according to MLB.com) from the Yankees, first baseman Casey Gillaspie (11th) from the Rays and outfielder Ryan Cordell from the Brewers (16th), a batch of of prospects with varying ceilings and potential.

The deals also presented opportunities for and probably heightened the value of Sox pitchers such as Juan Minaya, whom the Sox claimed off waivers from the Astros in June, 2016. The 6-4, 215-pound Dominican right-hander possesses a 95-96 mph fastball but had dealt with command issues in the Astros farm system.

With few options to choose from after Tyler Clippard was flipped in a trade to the Astros, Minaya, 27, was given the closer’s role and been effective of late with seven consecutive scoreless appearances and conversions on eight of nine save opportunities, including five in a row. He notched his first save on Aug. 18 at Texas.

Juan Minaya delivers against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning on Aug. 18, 2017, in Arlington, Texas, when he collected his first save. (AP)

“The first time was a little bit tough,’’ Minaya recalled, “but I’m getting used to it. You have to be focused all the time.’’

Ask most relievers if the ninth inning is a different animal and most will agree that it is.

“Yeah, it’s different,’’ Minaya said. “The seventh or eighth we have more chances, but in the ninth, that’s the last inning – we win or lose.’’

The role is growing on Minaya.

“Yeah, I like it,’’ he said. “We learn, we get used to it.’’

Minaya made a good showing in spring training but was sidelined by an abdominal strain. He gave up nine runs over 11 2/3 innings over three brief stints with the Sox in April, May and June but recorded 16 strikeouts in eight relief appearances.

Pitching coach Don Cooper has worked with Minaya on cleaning up some delivery issues, and the right-hander has brought back a split-finger pitch he toyed with in the Astros system but had given up on.

His best pitch, though, is the fastball, but it’s not a finished product, which is why he will pitch again in winter ball in the Dominican Republic.

“I need to command the fastball,’’ he said. “I feel more comfortable throwing it down and away, but I have to throw to both sides of the plate.’’

Hahn expects to add bullpen help next season. What role Minaya takes on is to be determined, manager Rick Renteria said Saturday. He did not rule out the ninth inning.

“I’m not going to pigeonhole him into one particular role,” Renteria said. “Right now he’s been doing a nice job closing out ballgames for us, but I also envision him being able to stop a fire [from the sixth inning on] every now and then if need be. That’s still to be determined.”

McEwing, Ventura on Mets radar

Bench coach Joe McEwing and former manager Robin Ventura, who both played for the Mets, are reportedly on the Mets’ list of candidates to replace Terry Collins as manager should Collins’ tenure by over in New York, as expected.

McEwing and Renteria are close, but as would be expected, Renteria said, “We always want everybody to do the best that they possibly can and take advantage of any opportunities that are presented to them.’’

Delmonico’s season over

Rookie outfielder Nicky Delmonico’s season ended two days early after he banged up his left shoulder diving for a ball Friday night. Delmonico returned to Chicago to be re-evaluated Monday.

“Felt better this morning but for us, once we took him out, just take him back for precautionary reasons,’’ manager Rick Renteria said.

Renteria couldn’t characterize the injury is minor.

“I don’t know [if it’s minor],’’ he said. “It would be foolish for me to elaborate on it. Once he gets seen on Monday we’ll know where he’s at.’’

Delmonico hit .262/.373/.482 with nine homers and 23 RBI in 43 games in August and September.

Narvaez also done

Catcher Omar Narvaez’ season is also over. Narvaez, who has been dealing with a sore elbow, had PRP injections and did not make the trip to Cleveland. Narvaez hit .277/.373/.340 in 90 games.

Breather for Anderson

Tim Anderson’s locker was taped up by Jose Abreu as a practical joke. Anderson had the day off.

“It’s been a long season,’’ Anderson said on the second to last day of the season. “I don’t mind an off day today.’’