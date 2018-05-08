White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez heating up at AA Birmingham

Eloy Jimenez is healthy again after a pectoral strain delayed his start to the 2018 season at Class AA Birmingham, and he’s having the usual Jimenez-like results at the plate.

Baseball’s No. 4-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, the White Sox’ future corner outfielder acquired in the trade for Jose Quintana last July owns an 11-game hitting streak, including multiple hits in his last seven games. He’s batting .324/.350/.659 with six homers, six doubles and 20 RBI over 18 games and 80 plate appearances.

Just exactly when Jimenez, who made a brief but big splash in major league camp during spring training, becomes a Sox is what everyone wants to know. A promotion to AAA Charlotte would likely precede a move to the big club.

Jimenez, 21, has been saying for a while that he’s ready, and he was asked again when he’ll get to Chicago in 2018 during a conference call with media Tuesday.

Eloy Jimenez. (AP)

“That’s not something I can tell you because I don’t have control of it,” he said through a translator. “That’s something the front office has to deal with and in my case I just try to handle the things I can control. Work hard every day and perform.”

The Sox aren’t expected to rush him up in this their second year of a rebuild. There are parts of his game that still need polish, as impressive as he is.

“I know I can learn and improve my game,” he said. “I know I can be better with strike zone recognition and I know I can be better in the outfield, too. Those are aspects of my game I try to focus on. It’s not just my offense. I always try to improve all around because if you want to be a good baseball player you have to be good in all the aspects of the game.”