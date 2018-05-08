Giolito can’t hold four-run lead, White Sox fall to 9-24

Right-hander Lucas Giolito’s quest for consistency eluded him again Tuesday over an uneven four-inning outing against the Pirates that required 98 pitches.

Staked to a four-run lead in the first inning, Giolito couldn’t hold it, and the Sox (9-24) went on to suffer a 10-6 loss, their fourth straight defeat and eighth in the last nine games.

The trouble spot for Giolito, who was coming off consecutive good starts at Kansas City and St. Louis after pitching to a 9.00 ERA through his first four, was the second inning. After the Sox worked over Pirates right-hander Ivan Nora through a 51-pitch, four-run first inning, Giolito struggled with his command and handed the four runs back in the top of the second.

Giolito worked through two scoreless innings after that and was leading 5-4 on Jose Abreu’s RBI double in the second but his high pitch count left manager Rick Renteria with little choice but to turn the game over to right-hander Chris Volstad and the rest of the bullpen. Volstad was tagged for three runs in the fifth inning and the Pirates tacked on two more in the sixth against left-hander Luis Avilan.

Lucas Giolito needed 98 pitches to get through four innings Tuesday night. (AP)

Welington Castillo dropped a home run just over the fence and inside the right field foul pole, his fourth of the season, against Nova in the first, and connected for his fifth against George Kontos in the eighth. It was Castillo’s seventh career multihomer game.

Giolito, who entered the season on a high note coming off a 2.38 ERA over seven starts in 2017 and an excellent spring, allowed seven hits and three walks. He hit a batter and struck out three. He will take a 7.25 ERA into his next start against the Cubs Sunday.

A paid crowd of 12,871 watched the Sox fall to 3-14 at Guaranteed Rate Field, the worst home record in baseball. The last time the White Sox started with a 9-24 record or worsewas 1948, when they were 8-25.