Why didn’t Jimmy Butler play in the NBA All-Star Game?

Citing "rest," Jimmy Butler opted to sit out the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. | Getty Images

Usually, when star players convene for an all-star game, the worry is how to allocate the playing time.

That wasn’t the case for Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler, who opted to ride the bench on Steph Curry’s team during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, leaving fans and media guessing why.

Some wondered if Butler was hurt, while others thought the former Bull may be just hurtin’.

Jimmy Butler is apparently tired, thus hasn’t played a single minute. LA nightlife undefeated — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) February 19, 2018

According to Jimmy Buckets, it was neither.

“Just rest, man,” Butler told the StarTribune. “I got to rest. I got to rest my body up. I know this Timberwolves season is very, very important to me. I’ve got to be ready to roll when I get back there.”

Butler was the only one of 24 all-stars that did not see action.

Team LeBron rallied to defeat Team Steph 148-145.

You gotta love Jimmy Butler. 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/FaY5vBsS0b — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 19, 2018

Leading up to the event, Butler said all-star games aren’t made for players like himself who defend. But under the new format, both teams showed more intensity on defense, especially in the fourth quarter.

And, considering how well Butler plays against James, Team Steph could have used his defense. James finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists and led a furious rally down the stretch that helped win him the MVP award.