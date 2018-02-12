Windy City Bulls acquire CJ Fair, Will Davis II, Alex Hamilton

Indiana Pacers' C.J. Fair puts up a shot as he's defended by New Orleans Pelicans' Luke Babbitt during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015, in Indianapolis. The Pelicans won, 110-105. | Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

The Windy City Bulls made roster moves ahead of the G-League deadline Feb. 22 at 3 p.m.

The Bulls G-League affiliate traded Duje Dukan and the returning player rights of Henry Sims in exchange for CJ Fair, Windy City announced Monday.

Along with that transaction, the Windy City Bulls were involved in a separate three-team trade with the Reno Big Horns and Santa Cruz Warriors. Windy City sent Daniel Ochefu, the returning player rights of Spencer Dinwiddie and Salt Lake City’s third-round draft pick for Will Davis II, Alex Hamilton and Santa Cruz’s 2018 third-round draft pick.

OFFICIAL: The Windy City Bulls have acquired CJ Fair from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and Will Davis II, Alex Hamilton and a 2018 third-round pick in a separate three-team trade. RELEASE: https://t.co/xV5BzXSbvH Photos courtesy of Getty Images pic.twitter.com/80u5oGqoQg — Windy City Bulls (@windycitybulls) February 12, 2018

Fair went undrafted in 2014 after playing college ball at Syracuse. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 11.6 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 46.2 percent from the field.

Fair is in his third season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and has started 16 contests. He’s averaging 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from three.

Davis is in his second season with the Reno Big Horns after being selected in the second round (28th overall) of the 2016 NBA G-League draft. He’s averaging 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds on .566 shooting in 32 games this season.

Davis previously played at UC-Irvine and averaged 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Hamilton has spent the past two seasons with the Santa Cruz Warriors after going undrafted in 2012. In 30 games with 21 starts this season, he’s managed to average 11.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

The Windy City Bulls are 15-20 this season and a fourth in the central division standings — 5.5 games behind the Mad Ants.