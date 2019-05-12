With Contreras “ready” to play, Cubs beat Brewers to take series

One day after catching 15 innings in nasty weather, Willson Contreras didn’t even think about taking Sunday night off.

“Because I’m ready to go,” he said.

That’s been the general vibe for the Cubs, who beat Milwaukee 4-1. Jon Lester allowed one unearned run and tossed 116 pitches in 6 2/3 innings, Javier Baez had the go-ahead double in the fifth, and Kris Bryant added a two-run homer in the seventh. Steve Cishek picked up the save after Brandon Kintzler threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

The Cubs, who are off Monday, ended an 8-2 homestand two games in front of the Brewers after taking two of three from Milwaukee.

The Cubs' Willson Contreras (40) is greeted after scoring against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May, 12, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

“Really an interesting, well-played game,” manager Joe Maddon said.

Things have been interesting in a good way for Contreras.

After a trying 2018, Contreras is back to being the player the Cubs expect. He came into Sunday hitting .315, and his homer Saturday was his 10th, matching last year’s total.

Considering his recent form, Lester pitching, and Sunday being Mother’s Day, it probably wasn’t that surprising Contreras was behind the plate. There were also a couple other reasons he wasn’t going to sit.

“The love for the game and how much I want to win this game today,” Contreras said. “My mind is ready to go. I’m a little bit sore but that doesn’t take away the love that I feel for this game.”

Contreras wasn’t the only person around the Cubs who badly wanted to win Sunday’s game, which was played in more blustery and rainy conditions.

This weekend was Milwaukee’s initial visit to Wrigley since last year’s tiebreaker, the first of two losses that sent the Cubs from home-field advantage in the National League playoffs to watching the postseason. Whatever happened over the past three days wasn’t going to entirely erase that.

Sunday didn’t hurt, though Lester wasn’t exactly popping champagne corks after the series victory.

“Any time you win a series against somebody in your division it’s always good,” Lester said. “You can’t read too much into it.”

After scoring an unearned run in the first, the Cubs defense returned the favor in the fourth. Christian Yelich led off and sent a fly ball to left field that Kyle Schwarber couldn’t handle, resulting in a three-base error when Schwarber’s diving try was unsuccessful. Jesus Aguilar followed with a tying single.

Milwaukee eventually loaded the bases but Lester got Orlando Arcia to ground into a force, ending a 39-pitch inning.

“He’s been so good at pitching through adversity, making pitches when he needs to,” Maddon said of Lester. “He’s really slowed the game down as well as you possibly can.”

In the fifth, Baez’s double to the gap in right field brought in Bryant to give the Cubs a 2-1 lead.

Despite allowing a double and single to begin the sixth, the Cubs held the lead. With one out, Hernan Perez hit a soft grounder to short and Baez went home, getting Aguilar at the plate.

Lester ran out of steam with two outs in the seventh. He walked Lorenzo Cain and allowed a Yelich single. Brandon Kintzler then got Aguilar looking to end the threat.

Bryant followed with his two-run homer to deep left-center.

“(Bryant) looks really sharp,” Maddon said. “His confidence is way up.”

That could be said of Contreras and the team as a whole.

“Great homestand, going back to the Cardinals,” Bryant said. “Weather, cold, not the greatest conditions to play in. Long games. Super proud of the way we’ve handled everything that we’ve been dealt.”