Wolves’ Griffin Reinhart waits for chance to live up to family name

Defenseman Griffin Reinhart knows he has to stay positive.

Reinhart, 23, was taken fourth overall by the New York Islanders in the 2012 entry draft. The son of accomplished defenseman Paul Reinhart and older brother of promising Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart, Griffin Reinhart played in eight Islanders regular-season games and one in the playoffs during the 2014-15 season before he was shipped to Edmonton that summer. Reinhart then made 29 appearances for the Oilers during the 2015-16 season but went back to the AHL and didn’t return to the Edmonton lineup except for one 2017 playoff game.

A restricted free agent this summer, Reinhart’s adventure continued when he was taken by Vegas in the expansion draft and signed a two-year deal. But instead of jumping straight into the lineup he was squeezed out of the rotation as the Golden Knights loaded up on defensemen. He never played in a regular-season game with Vegas before clearing waivers and getting loaned to the Wolves on Oct. 30.

“It would be nice if I could get back up there soon and play,” Reinhart said. “They’re doing really well and there’s a lot of buzz around the city for the team. It’s a great place to play.”

Griffin Reinhart.

Vegas might be a great place to play, but for now Reinhart isn’t there. Despite that – and everything that has and hasn’t happened during his professional career – Reinhart has to keep his head up as he works through his latest detour.

“It’s tough. You don’t really have the option,” Reinhart said. “You can do it one of two ways: you can keep playing, pushing forward and trying to get back (to the NHL), or you can take the easy way out and call it quits and just feel sorry for yourself but that doesn’t really get you anywhere.”

Entering the Wolves’ game Wednesday at Manitoba, Reinhart had made six appearances with no goals or assists and a minus-3 rating. Reinhart, who said he needs to improve his pace of play and keeping things simple while he’s with the Wolves, is still optimistic he’ll get his chance in the NHL if he keeps working hard and getting better.

“That’s the only way you can look at it,” Reinhart said. “Try to do everything that you can and the business side will take care of itself.”

In brief

Windy City Bulls guard Jarell Eddie was one of 11 G League players named to USA Basketball’s 12-man roster for its upcoming first-round FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Americas qualifiers. The games are scheduled for Nov. 23 in Orlando against Puerto Rico and Nov. 26 in Greensboro, North Carolina, against Mexico.

