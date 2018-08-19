Can’t live without Yu? Cubs say Darvish setback won’t deter title hopes

PITTSBURGH – It was supposed to the best starting rotation Joe Maddon has had in Chicago.

That’s what the Cubs manager said during spring training.

But with the news out of South Bend of another setback with Yu Darvish’s sore elbow, the Cubs are now faced with trying to close out a close NL Central race with less starting pitching than they’ve had since at least the first year of this competitive window, in 2015.

Darvish, the four-time All-Star signed to a six-year, $126 million deal in February, had been expected back in the rotation in early September.

Jose Quintana's final seven starts take on greater importance with Darvish likely done for the season.

“We’ve just got to be able to pick each other up,” said left fielder Kyle Schwarber, who delivered two of the four solo homers that accounted for all the Cubs scoring the last four days in a series split with the Pirates – including one in Sunday’s 3-1, 11-inning loss.

“Obviously if this sounds like he won’t be back for the year, you know what? We’re pretty confident in the staff that we’ve got,” Schwarber added.

Darvish, who pitched just one inning before feeling the same pain in his elbow he experienced during a rehab start in June, is scheduled to see the team orthopedist Monday, when he also will get another MRI, the team said.

The Darvish news came two days after the Cubs were forced to put his rotation replacement – Mike Montgomery – on the disabled list because of shoulder soreness. And came one day after demoted starter Tyler Chatwood was retrieved from the bullpen to start in Montgomery’s place, only to get hooked after a three-run second and a leadoff walk in the third.

Maddon said after Chatwood’s start he hopes Montgomery can be ready in time to start the next time that spot comes up and will seek alternatives to Chatwood otherwise.

For those scoring at home, that’s $164 million of free agent starting pitching nowhere to be found in the rotation 4½ months and a combined 28 starts into their Cubs careers (combined 5.15 ERA).

For a sense of how challenging the final stretch might look without reinforcements coming, look at the just concluded four-game set in Pittsburgh.

The Cubs became the first team in history to score one run in four consecutive games in which each scored on a solo home run.

And yet they managed to win two of them – Schwarber’s homer Friday the margin in a second straight 1-0 win.

“That’s the upside,” Maddon said. “But we have to get our offense straightened out. I can’t make any excuses for it.”

Until then they’ll have to pitch. And a shaky rotation that looked playoff-quality Thursday with Jon Lester and Friday with Cole Hamels likely will have to improve in the other spots to hang onto the 3½-game lead they have in the division with 39 games left.

“Obviously, adding Yu back would be a boost for all of us,” first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. “But you can’t hang your hat on guys [who are] hurt.

“We have a great pitching staff,” he added. “We have a great defense. So we’re a tough team to beat even when we’re not hitting the ball at all.”

The Cubs have played all but 34 games this season without Darvish on the active roster.

They’re 20-14 (.588) with him and 51-38 (.573) without him.

But Montgomery was the Cubs’ top-performing starter (3.08) since joining the rotation in late May. So the timing on his return suddenly becomes critical – especially with 23 games in 23 days starting Tuesday in Detroit.

“We know we need [Darvish],” said Sunday’s starter, Jose Quintana – who settled in to retire 10 straight and take a 1-0 lead into the sixth before a single, walk and double tied the game and ended his start.

“But we’re doing better right now,” added Quintana, whose final seven starts suddenly take on greater magnitude. “You control the things you can control. We need to keep going.”