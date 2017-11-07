Zach LaVine continues eyeing full contact in practices in two weeks

TORONTO – There is still some uncertainty floating around the Zach LaVine rehab schedule, but at least there’s now progression.

Fred Hoiberg said on Tuesday that LaVine continued getting extra work after the morning shootaround, and as long as there are no setbacks with his surgically repaired anterior cruciate ligament, he could start taking full contact on the West Coast trip in two weeks.

“Had a really good workout after the shootaround [Tuesday] and he stayed for 45 minutes [after the team left],’’ Hoiberg said. “He feels great. He’s been going thru all of our 5-on-0 stuff, has been doing everything in practice with exception of contact. That’s the last hurdle. We’ll need a good couple of weeks to get him ready.’’

There was still no details on if he would be thrown out there in NBA games or see some action in the G-League, with Hoiberg reiterating that caution is what’s being stressed first and foremost.

“We’ll still take things slow,’’ Hoiberg said. “We won’t throw him out for an hour scrimmage the first day he gets cleared for contact. It will be a gradual process. But he’s doing great, doing everything he’s supposed to do.’’

As far as his infamous leaping ability? He displayed that in the Monday practice, walking to join the team in a pre-practice huddle, LaVine jumped up seamlessly while he was walking by the rim, throwing down a nasty one-handed slam.

“All that’s the same,’’ LaVine said recently. “I can still jump, I can still get up, take contact through the hoop. I’m getting ready to be used to that again. I’m going to come back, play the same way. If I can go out there and play right now I would try it. That’s just me.’’

Until that trip Thanksgiving week, however, it will be more practice, film work and solo workouts for the guard.

“It’s been a lot of hard work,’’ LaVine said. “I’ve been in the gym every day. I’ve been pushing as much as possible, trying to get my body right, try and get my legs under me. I still got a little ways to go. I see some places that I need to get better at. I’m going to just keep pushing it, man, as close as I can get to before I get back.’’

Social media free

Bobby Portis said that the punching of teammate Nikola Mirotic has changed some aspects of his life, which included staying away from his social media accounts as much as possible.

“Have I looked at it, nah, I tried to stay off it,’’ Portis said of his Twitter account. “Just too much going on. I had a lot of mentions. I had to turn my mentions off. It was going crazy. I turned it off and haven’t looked at it. Probably got 10,000, 20,000, 30,000 tweets, people going at me, but at the same time I got to see both sides of it.’’

Portis served an eight-game suspension because of the altercation, starting the season away from the team on game nights. He returned Tuesday, but admittedly did so keeping a close circle.