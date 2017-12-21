Zach LaVine giving this Bulls fan a puppy is the cutest highlight ever

The Bulls seem to be doing everything right these days. After starting the season 3-20, the Bulls have won seven in a row after their 112-94 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

But perhaps the biggest highlight of the night came off the court from a player who has yet to suit up this season.

Zach LaVine made the holidays come early for one Bulls fans by delivering a puppy to a girl who recently had lost hers.

If you’re struggling to get into the holiday mood, this will do it:

When @ZachLaVine surprises you with a gift 😮 Earlier at the game tonight, Zach surprised one well-deserving fan from @AftrSchoolMttrs with a puppy: pic.twitter.com/66aHbgLUzw — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 21, 2017

LaVine should be back on the court playing soon after recovering from offseason ACL surgery.