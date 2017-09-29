Zach LaVine is not looking for a Rose-y story in his return

The Zach LaVine return remains cloudy.

Not that it’s hard to find the 6-foot-5 guard.

There he is at the end of practices in the Advocate Center, working with coaches as he goes one-on-no one, launching shot after shot from all areas of the court.

The good news?

He’s showing no signs of a player that tore his left anterior cruciate ligament back in early February, and has numbers to back that up.

“This was my first pre-draft workout, right after the combine, so they had all my measurements here,’’ LaVine said. “My three-quarter sprint is now faster than what it was. My first 10-meter sprint is faster. My standing vertical is higher. My one-step vertical is higher off two feet. It’s been coming along really well. I was pretty surprised a couple times, like, ‘oh wow, it’s higher than what it was.’ As long as I can keep progressing at this rate, you know, I’m going to be back doing better than I was before.’’

Sounds great, but excuse Bulls fans if they are a bit squeamish when it comes to guards recovering from torn ACLs.

While Derrick Rose is now trying to reinvent himself with his third team in three years, his downfall is either a cautionary tale or simply a Greek tragedy.

League MVP in the 2010-11 season, knee betrays him at the end of the 2012 season, and then drawn out comebacks only to be met with further knee problems.

“Yeah, obviously,’’ LaVine said with a smirk when Rose’s name was brought up recently and told that Bulls fans might be hesitant of pushing all their chips on the table for the LaVine comeback.

But there is one huge difference: Rose was told he could do more during his first return, but instead opted to hold back, seemingly to protect the brand. LaVine frequently has to be pulled out of rehab by coaches and trainers because they want him to do less, seemingly protecting him from himself.

“He just wants to get on the court,’’ guard Kris Dunn said of LaVine. “He loves basketball. He loves competing. He’s always here and wants to hop into drills. Coaches have to tell him, ‘Hey, you’re not there yet. Slow down. It’s a process.’ He knows. He’s just so itchy to get on the court because he wants to show everyone he’s ready.’’

Best guess for that show to start? If it’s a nine-month injury as the Bulls and LaVine are insisting then late November should see the final push to get him on the floor. Give him a few weeks to get into shape, maybe some games in the G-League, and start penciling him in the lineup for early December.

Just don’t ask the Bulls about it.

“We’re not going to rush Zach back,’’ VP of basketball operations John Paxson said. “But we’re also going to listen. When they say he’s ready to play or to practice, we’re going to allow him to do that. The one thing I’ve always found – and it’s big – is guys come back from an extended time out, especially coming off surgery, and when they get the OK they need to get in basketball condition.

“And that doesn’t happen overnight.’’

No one knows that more than Bulls fans.