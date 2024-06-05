The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
2 dead in Highland Park house fire

Crews responded around 4 a.m.

By  Mary Norkol
   
Highland Park Fire Department truck

Two people were found dead Wednesday after a house fire in Highland Park, officials said.

Two people were found dead after a house caught fire in north suburban Highland Park early Wednesday, officials said.

Firefighters from Highland Park and neighboring departments found two people dead after the fire, which was reported about 4 a.m. in the 1700 block of Park Avenue.

The Highland Park Fire Department is investigating the blaze with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

