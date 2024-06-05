2 dead in Highland Park house fire

Two people were found dead after a house caught fire in north suburban Highland Park early Wednesday, officials said.
Firefighters from Highland Park and neighboring departments found two people dead after the fire, which was reported about 4 a.m. in the 1700 block of Park Avenue.
The Highland Park Fire Department is investigating the blaze with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
