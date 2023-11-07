The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Taste Recipes

Baked salmon for dinner? What to know about correct internal temperature, seasonings and more

Using a food thermometer is the best way to ensure your salmon is thoroughly cooked.

By  Clare Mulroy | USA Today
   
SHARE Baked salmon for dinner? What to know about correct internal temperature, seasonings and more
According to U.S. Food Safety guidelines, salmon should be cooked to an internal temperature of 145 degrees, or until the flesh does not appear translucent and can be easily separated with a fork.&nbsp;

According to U.S. Food Safety guidelines, fresh salmon such as this should be cooked to an internal temperature of 145 degrees, or until the flesh does not appear translucent and can be easily separated with a fork.

stock.adobe.com

Salmon is among the healthiest types of fish to add to your weekly dinner rotation — it’s a great source of Omega-3, an essential fat that 68% of U.S. adults don’t consume enough of. 

It’s also one of the top seafood choices in American diets. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. produces more than 32 million pounds of farmed-raised Atlantic salmon annually.

Here’s your definitive guide to throwing a salmon fillet in the oven, including safe temperatures, seasonings and techniques. 

How long to bake salmon

According to U.S. Food Safety guidelines, salmon should be cooked to an internal temperature of 145 degrees, or until the flesh does not appear translucent and can be easily separated with a fork. 

A lower oven temperature, like 375 degrees, is recommended to properly bake salmon because it helps the salmon cook evenly.

A lower oven temperature helps salmon cook evenly.

stock.adobe.com

Using a food thermometer is the best way to ensure your salmon is thoroughly cooked. 

Here’s how long to cook your salmon based on oven temperature, according to the Alaskan Salmon Company:

  • 350 degrees: 12-15 minutes per inch of thickness
  • 375 degrees: 10-12 minutes per inch of thickness
  • 400 degrees: 8-10 minutes per inch of thickness
  • 425 degrees: 6–8 minutes per inch of thickness
  • 450 degrees: 5-7 minutes per inch of thickness

How to bake salmon

Overcooking is the downfall of any baked salmon. Using a food thermometer and monitoring the temperature of the fish can help prevent this, but there are a few other things to keep in mind.

First, you’ll want to set your oven to the desired temperature — a lower temperature, like 375 degrees, is recommended because it helps the salmon cook evenly. Cover the salmon in a bit of oil and the seasonings of your choice and place it skin-side down on a baking sheet. 

Next, watch the color as it turns light pink and the fish goes from translucent to opaque. Using a timer, a thermometer and your own eyes guarantees a perfectly cooked salmon. 

You can also pull the salmon out a few minutes before it’s done (around 120 degrees or so, according to Bon Appetit) and let it rest for 5-10 minutes. The leftover heat will continue to cook the salmon and prevent overcooked, dry fish.

Another method is to try the “flake test” by using your fork to gently press against the fish. If the salmon separates into “flakes” smoothly and without much resistance, your fish is done.

How to season salmon

Salmon is pretty versatile — you can go for a sweet, savory or even citrusy flavor with your seasonings. In addition to salt and pepper, try an orange marmalade glaze. Also: parsley, sage, thyme, rosemary and lemon are a few spices/citrus fruits to consider.

You can season your fish right before cooking, or try a salt brining method by leaving salted salmon to rest in the fridge overnight. 

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Taste
Menu Planner: Try spicy Portuguese beef kababs at your next gathering
Chicago’s outdoor dining program ends for the season, but some restaurants think it should be year-round
5 Chicago restaurants receive 2023 Bib Gourmand recognition
Almond butter elevates this chocolate chunk cookie recipe
Pandemic emergency is over, but Chicago restaurants are still adding fees to your bill
Menu Planner: Treat yourself with cast iron-roasted, bone-in chicken pieces
The Latest
Tuesday chaotic meeting of the Chicago City Council’s Rules Committee.
City Hall
Angry crowd shouts down City Council members during migrant debate
Several people in the gallery, including a woman in tears, were escorted out by security after another observer singled them out as supporters of welcoming migrants. “These are the people who are against us,” a man shouted, waving other angry crowd members over.
By Fran Spielman and Mitchell Armentrout
 
_BombingPic.jpeg
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Public corruption display at fed courthouse covered at request of Ed Burke’s lawyer
Potential jurors in Burke’s case have been spending time in the ceremonial courtroom of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, which is right across the hall from the public corruption display. Potential jurors could be seen walking through the hallway Tuesday morning.
By Jon Seidel
 
Keller Rohrback L.L.P. Investigates California, Washington and Arizona Residents Affected by the 21st Century Oncology Data Breach Image ID : 3730089771379337 Keller Rohrback L.L.P. Investigates California and Washington Residents Affected by the 21st Century Oncology Data Breach (Photo: Business Wire)
News
Cook County Health data breach potentially exposed information of 1.2 million patients
Network of county medical service provider was hacked between March and May. Potentially affected patients offered credit report monitoring, identity theft protection.
By Kade Heather
 
Faith Reingoldd
Holiday Guide 2023
MCA retrospective celebrates Faith Ringgold’s groundbreaking work
The presentation contains nearly 150 objects, including paintings, drawings, original prints, quilts, sculptures and mixed-media works as well as archival photos and materials related to her activism.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy
Bears
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy prepared to adapt game plan if QB Justin Fields plays through injury
The Bears haven’t decided yet whether Fields will play against the Panthers, but there’s a chance he’ll still have some limitations from his thumb injury.
By Jason Lieser
 