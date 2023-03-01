The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Taste Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV

AMC movie theater popcorn coming to Walmart in new at-home snack line

The home popcorn will be available in select Walmart stores on March 11, the day before the 95th Academy Awards.

By  USA TODAY
   
Amanda Pérez Pintado, USA TODAY
SHARE AMC movie theater popcorn coming to Walmart in new at-home snack line
AMC Entertainment is launching microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn exclusively at Walmart beginning March. 11.

Just in time for the Oscars telecast, AMC Entertainment is launching microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn exclusively at Walmart beginning March. 11.

AMC

You soon won’t have to go to a movie theater to snack on AMC’s popcorn. 

The nation’s largest movie theater chain announced Tuesday it’s launching a new line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn products that will be exclusively available at Walmart. 

The home popcorn will be available in select Walmart stores on March 11, the day before the 95th Academy Awards. In April, the line will be on the shelves at more than 2,600 Walmart locations and on walmart.com. 

The six-count microwave popcorn varieties are expected to retail for $4.98, plus tax, while the ready-to-eat popcorn bags are expected to sell for $3.98, plus tax. The flavors include classic butter, extra butter and lightly salted. 

After the exclusive launch at Walmart, AMC said it “anticipates broader distribution channels” for the products later this year. 

Related

AMC Entertainment first announced plans to sell its AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn outside its movie theaters in Nov. 2021, with the goal to diversify its business and create a new revenue stream. 

“With the launch of AMC Theatres new line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn, AMC yet again makes good on a promise made to our moviegoers and our investors,” AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron said in a press release. “We will enter the multi-billion-dollar retail popcorn industry with at-home popcorn that features the authentic taste of real movie theatre popcorn.” 

In February,nAMC said it would roll out a new initiative to price tickets based on how close moviegoers are to the screen nationwide by the end of the year.

Read more at usatoday.com.

Next Up In Taste
Sale of Uno pizza line adds toppings to buyer’s business
Dining Out: News and notes on Chicago’s restaurant scene
Menu planner: Keep it simple and inexpensive with fruit and nut burgers
These Italian-style ‘smothered’ meatballs are hearty comfort food
Are flavor-enhancers a a good way to increase your water intake?
Okra, celery and ham: Kennedy-King students cook up a gumbo from African American history
The Latest
The trophy non-typical buck that frequented a small forest preserve in Cook County. It drew international interest and disappeared under suspicious circumstances. Provided photo
Sports
Wild Things 2023 Conference: Glorious gamut from poaching in forest preserves to queer ecology
The Wild Things 2023 Conference drew thousands of outdoor sorts to such eclectic sessions as poaching in forest preserves or queer ecology.
By Dale Bowman
 
DSC_0933.jpg
Movies and TV
Author or poser? Michael Shannon keeps us guessing in ‘A Little White Lie’
The great actor plays a man of uncertain identity in whimsical and sharply written comedy.
By Richard Roeper
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: He likes wearing lingerie, wishes wife accepted it
She once called her husband’s habit ‘weird,’ so he tried to repress it, but now wants to raise the subject again.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
World AIDS Day 2022: Reading of the Names of those lost to HIV/AIDS
Editorials
States must work together to end HIV epidemic. Illinois is leading the way.
It’s important to have a goal. But a way to realistically get us there faster is to have a plan where everyone is on the same page.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, March 1, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 