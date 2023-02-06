The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 6, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Business

AMC theaters add surcharge for best seats

Movie customers will be charged more to sit in the middle of the theater, and less to sit in the front row.

By  Jake Coyle | Associated Press
   
SHARE AMC theaters add surcharge for best seats
1298998015.jpg

Ticket pricing is changing at AMC River East in Chicago and the chain’s other movie theaters.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

NEW YORK— Middle seats at many U.S. movie theaters just got more expensive.

AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, on Monday unveiled a new pricing scheme in which seat location determines how much your movie ticket costs. Seats in the middle of the auditorium will cost a dollar or two more, while seats in the front row will be slightly cheaper.

AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed “Sightline,” has already been rolled out in some locations and, by the end of the year, will be in place at all domestic AMC theaters during showings after 4 p.m.

Seats classified as “standard sightline” will be at the regular price. If you want to pay less for the “value sightline” seats, you have to be a member of the chain’s subscription service, AMC Stubs.

As movie theaters have attempted to recover from the pandemic, exhibitors have increasingly looked at more variable pricing methods. That’s included charging more for sought-after movies like “The Batman” in their first week of release.

Last weekend, Paramount Pictures partnered with theater chains to offer slightly reduced ticket prices for the comedy “80 for Brady.” And last year, during a dry spell in theaters, tickets at most movie theaters were $3 for “National Cinema Day.”

But in most circumstances, movie tickets are getting more expensive, especially when factoring in large-format screens and 3D showings. The average 3D premium format ticket for the biggest box-office hit in recent years, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” was about $16.50.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Beyoncé breaks Grammy record, surpasses CSO conductor for most awards
Charles Kimbrough, who played newsman Jim Dial on ‘Murphy Brown,’ dies at 86
Actor Melinda Dillon, ‘A Christmas Story’ mom from Chicago, dies at 83
Jennifer Grey embodies Gwen Shamblin, a diet guru with big ambitions, big hair
‘Dear Edward’ shows tears, laughter of those reeling from a plane crash — including the boy who survived it
How to watch this year’s Puppy Bowl, and which Chicago shelter is part of the fun
The Latest
EvanstonGun.jpeg
Crime
13-year-old boy brings loaded handgun to Evanston middle school
The student had been showing the gun to classmates at Chute Middle School, but the staff were able to take the gun from the student “without incident,” Evanston police said in a statement.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tom Brady said that he will not start his broadcasting career with Fox until the 2024 season.
Sports Media
Tom Brady delays move to broadcasting to 2024
Brady signed a 10-year deal with Fox last May to become the network’s top analyst. Brady said that he didn’t want to immediately rush into announcing and that he wanted to catch up on some other parts of his life.
By Associated Press
 
Mayoral_Candidates_Grid_3.jpeg
Elections
Meet Chicago’s 2023 mayoral candidates
Nine mayoral candidates are vying to be your pick on Feb. 28. Read our profiles of each contender here.
By Matt Moore
 
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, shown announcing his candidacy for mayor of Chicago in October.
Elections
Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson unveils sweeping plan to fight violent crime
Johnson’s lengthy list includes“training and promoting” 200 new detectives and launching a “comprehensive efficiency audit” to identify savings, such as streamlining the number of “non-sergeant” police supervisors.
By Fran Spielman
 
Indiana coach Teri Moren shouts during the first half of the team’s game against Ohio State on Jan. 26.
College Sports
Indiana moves up to No. 2 in women’s basketball poll
South Carolina continues its hold on the top spot.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 