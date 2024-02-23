Can’t remember what you need to file taxes? Here’s a checklist.

Save time and money by having these things ready when it’s time to do your taxes.

Whether you hire a professional or do it yourself, you need certain information and documentation to file your tax return.

Here’s a tax prep checklist most taxpayers might need to complete the job. The checklist covers preparation issues common to most filers, but taxes are different for each person. Be prepared to tailor the tax prep checklist to your situation.

Personal information

Last year’s taxes. Both your federal and — if applicable — state return. These aren’t strictly necessary, but they’re good refreshers of what you filed last year and the documents you used. Plus, if you’re using tax software to file, many providers can upload your prior-year return to save you time from manually keying in your information.

Social Security and/or tax ID numbers. Have these tax identification numbers ready for yourself, your spouse and all dependents. Remember, in addition to children, dependents can include elderly parents and others.

IP PIN. If you, your spouse or a dependent has been issued an identity protection PIN by this IRS, you'll likely need to have this handy as well.

Bank account numbers. If you're opting to receive a refund or pay your tax bill directly through your bank account, be prepared to provide your tax pro or software with those routing and account numbers.

Income

W-2 forms. Employers must issue or mail your W-2 by Jan. 31, so keep an eye on your mailboxes, both physical and electronic.

1099 forms. 1099s are informational records that detail additional income you received throughout the year. There are many types of 1099 forms and each ends with a different suffix depending on the type of payment you received. You should have received these by mid-February.

A 1099-NEC is for contract work.

A 1099-MISC typically summarizes income earned through game show winnings, royalties or rentals.

If you’re paid $20,000 or more for goods and services via a third party, such as PayPal or Venmo, in 2023, you’ll likely get a 1099-K.

Investment earnings show up on 1099-INT for interest, 1099-DIV for dividends and 1099-B for broker-handled transactions.

Deductions

Deductions help reduce your taxable income, which generally means a lower tax bill. The key to claiming deductions is documentation — not only can it protect you if you’re ever audited, but it can also cut your tax bill by helping you remember what to claim.

You don’t have to itemize to benefit from some deductions. These are listed directly on Form 1040. More deductions are available if you itemize expenses on Schedule A.

Retirement account contributions. You can deduct contributions to a traditional individual retirement account or self-employed retirement account. Just be sure to stay within the contribution limits and rules.

Educational expenses. Students can claim a deduction for tuition and fees they paid, as well as for interest paid on a student loan. The IRS won't accept your deduction claim without Form 1098-T, which shows your education transactions. Form 1098-E has details on your student loan.

Medical bills. Medical costs could provide tax savings, but only if they total more than 7.5% of adjusted gross income for most taxpayers.

Property taxes and mortgage interest. If your mortgage payment includes an amount escrowed for property taxes, that will be included on the Form 1098 your lender sends you. That document will also show how much home loan interest you can claim on Schedule A.

Charitable donations. To ensure your generosity pays off at tax time, keep your receipts for charitable donations. The IRS could disallow your claim if you don't have verification.

Classroom expenses. If you're a school teacher or other eligible educator, you can deduct up to $300 spent on classroom supplies, or $600 if both spouses are educators filing jointly.

State and local taxes. You can deduct various other taxes, including either state and local income tax or sales taxes (up to $10,000, including property taxes). You don't need receipts for the sales tax; the IRS provides tables with average amounts you can claim. The tax on a major purchase, however, can be added to the table amount, so keep those receipts.

Note that state income taxes paid should be on your W-2, but remember to add any state estimated taxes you paid during the year.

Credits

American opportunity and lifetime learning credits. These education-related credits can save you quite a bit of money. As with the tuition and fees deduction, Form 1098-T is required to claim either.

Child tax credit. The standard child tax credit is worth up to $2,000 per child for tax year 2023. If you added to your family through adoption, you might be eligible for additional tax credits.

The standard child tax credit is worth up to $2,000 per child for tax year 2023. If you added to your family through adoption, you might be eligible for additional tax credits. Retirement savings contributions credit (also known as the saver’s credit). Contributions to a 401(k), similar employer-sponsored plan or an IRA might allow you to claim this credit.

Payments

Most of us have income taxes withheld from our paychecks to cover our tax liabilities; that amount is on the W-2 forms. But if you made federal estimated tax payments during the year, have this amount handy, too.