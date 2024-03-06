The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Technology News Chicago

Museum of Science and Industry offers a behind-the-scenes look at James Bond’s tech

“007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond,” opens Thursday at the Museum of Science and Industry and features 13 vehicles and more than 90 additional artifacts from the Bond films.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE Museum of Science and Industry offers a behind-the-scenes look at James Bond’s tech
A model of the underwater Lotus Esprit from the James Bond film "The Spy Who Loved Me," which starred Roger Moore. The car and other items from the Bond film franchise will be on exhibit in “007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond” at the Museum of Science and Industry.

A model of the underwater Lotus Esprit from the James Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me,” which starred Roger Moore. The car and other items from the Bond film franchise will be on exhibit in “007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond” at the Museum of Science and Industry through October.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

James Bond’s iconic Aston Martin DBS and other gadgets have arrived at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry for a first-of-its-kind exhibit on the science behind the film franchise.

For veteran special effects supervisor Chris Corbould — who has worked on 15 James Bond films — moving through the new exhibit is like a walk down memory lane.

But Corbould hopes those viewing the props for the very first time walk away with a yearning and excitement to build new things.

Related

A gun from the Bond film "The Man With the Golden Gun."

A gun from the Bond film “The Man With the Golden Gun.”

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

“I think it would be great if they came away with a passion for doing something like this,” Corbould told the Sun-Times during a preview event Wednesday.

“There've been many James Bond exhibitions, but this is the first one where we’ve looked into the science of James Bond and how it affected future inventions and discoveries. Some of these things are coming out of somebody's head, and to us now they are everyday items.”

“007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond,” opens to the public Thursday and will run through late October. The exhibit features 13 vehicles and over 90 additional artifacts from the Bond films.

The creations of the Bond films always had a grounding in science, according to MSI head curator Kathleen McCarthy, and the movies often debuted technology that would late materialize in real life, such as underwater cameras and watches with TV screens.

The iconic Aston Martin DB5 first driven by Sean Connery's James Bond in "Goldfinger."

The iconic Aston Martin DB5 first driven by Sean Connery’s James Bond in “Goldfinger.”

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Dozens of the real vehicles used in stunts are in the exhibit, including the Aston Martin DBS from "Casino Royale" (2006), which set a new Guinness World Record for most barrel rolls in a car.

Crews first attempted to use a ramp to get the vehicle to flip, but the Aston Martin proved too sturdy, so Corbould said he and his team fitted the car with a cannon of pressurized nitrogen to propel it to flip.

Interactive features throughout the exhibit will also allow visitors to step into lab space of Bond tech whiz "Q" to try and design their own stunts or gadgets.

“Everything was set up to not only tell you how it happened [in the film] but to inspire you to then be creative,” McCarthy said.

To emphasize Bond’s impact on real-world innovation, the end of the exhibit features a collection of Bond props with their modern-day counterparts — the jetpack used in "Thunderball" (1965) next to a modern-day Gravity Industries Jet Suit and the suction cup climbers from "You Only Live Twice" (1967) alongside real life Gecko Gloves.

Likewise, the stunts of Bond films, aimed to adhere to real-world laws of physics and mathematics.

“James Bond is always based in reality,” Corbould told the Sun-Times.

More details on exhibit hours and prices can be found on the Museum of Science and Industry website.

Next Up In Business
Votes on Johnson’s ‘Bring Chicago Home’ referendum to help the unhoused should be counted, judges rule
Chicago’s search for new revenue targets video gaming, wealth taxes, heliport, downtown digital ads
An $8 credit card late fee cap sounds good now, but it may hurt you later
Biden administration would cap credit card late fees at $8, part of campaign against junk fees
Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads logins restored after widespread outage
First over-the-counter birth control pill in the U.S. begins shipping to stores
The Latest
La Voz Chicago
Resumirá construcción en Kennedy Expressway el 11 de marzo
El invierno particularmente cálido de este año permitió que IDOT reanudara la construcción antes de lo esperado.
By Audrey Hettleman
 
Nikki Haley
Columnists
Nikki Haley tried to save the Republican Party
Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee and remains the standard bearer for the GOP, But for a brief, fleeting moment, there was the promise of Nikki Haley.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Colin Blackwell
Blackhawks
Blackhawks could benefit on Friday from NHL’s Wednesday trade explosion
With their only assets being depth forwards and salary-cap space, the Hawks could benefit from the top trade targets around the league moving early and teams further shrinking their own cap flexibility.
By Ben Pope
 
A button pin with Chicago Police Officer Ella French's picture is attached to a jacket lapel.
La Voz Chicago
Jurado condena a hombre por el asesinato de la agente de Policía de Chicago Ella French
Miembros del jurado comenzaron a deliberar una semana después de que los fiscales iniciaran su caso contra Emonte Morgan, con vídeos frecuentemente gráficos de las cámaras corporales que llevaban French y el agente Carlos Yáñez durante una parada de tráfico en West Englewood en 2021.
By Matthew Hendrickson and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Cabrini Image_Cabrini with Long Hair.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Cabrini': Sweeping biopic depicts the altruistic nun who would later be a saint
Cristiana Dell’Anna turns in a stunningly effective performance as the tireless humanitarian who helped immigrants in New York — and lent her name to a Chicago housing complex.
By Richard Roeper
 