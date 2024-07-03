Things to do in Chicago July 4-10: The Mix

Theater

Matthew McGloin (standing) and Adam LaSalle star in “2 Pianos 4 Hands” at Northlight Theatre. Jeffrey L Kurysz

“2 Pianos 4 Hands” is Richard Greenblatt and Ted Dykstra’s play about two concert pianists who play hits from classical to pop while portraying dozens of characters who took part in their quest for musical greatness. Actor-musicians Adam LaSalle and Matthew McGloin star; Rob Lindley directs. From July 5-Aug. 4 at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Tickets: $49-$89. Visit northlight.org.

Audrey Cefaly, Matt M. Nielson and Katarzyna Müller’s new musical play “The Last Wide Open” is set in a Chicago diner where a waitress and Polish immigrant dishwasher experience the mystical ways the universe conspires to bring us all together. Michael Mahler and Dara Cameron star; Gwendolyn Whiteside directs. From July 5-Aug. 18 at American Blues Theater, 5627 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $25-$65. Visit americanbluestheater.com.

Paramount Theatre’s third performance space opens with Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux’s “Million Dollar Quartet,” which looks inside a 1956 recording session with Elvis Presley (Alex Swindle), Johnny Cash (Bill Scott Sheets), Jerry Lee Lewis (Garrett Forrestal) and Carl Perkins (Christopher Wren). Jim Corti and Creg Sclavi co-direct. From July 10-Dec. 29 at Paramount’s Stolp Island Theatre, 5 E. Downer Place, Aurora. Tickets: $65. Visit paramountaurora.com.

Oak Park Festival Theatre presents an outdoor staging of “Romeo and Juliet,” Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy about love at first sight. August Foreman and Rachel Jones star; Peter G. Andersen directs. From July 7-Aug. 17 at Austin Gardens, 167 Forest, Oak Park. Tickets: $38. Visit oakparkfestival.com.

Dance

“Savor After Hours,” created by writer-director Mark Swanhart, is an intimate experience of the senses filled with dance, music and magic. The cast of dancers, all alums of “Dancing with the Stars,” includes Maks Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov and Artem Chigvintsev. The performance schedule is as follows: Val, Jenna, Artem (July 9-21); Pasha, Daniella, Artem (July 23-Aug. 4); Val, Jenna, Maks (Aug. 6-18). From July 9-Aug. 18 at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut. Tickets: $50-$114. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.

Music

Iron and Wine. Kim Black Photo

Celebrate the Fourth of July at the Grant Park Music Festival’s Independence Day Salute at 6:30 p.m. July 4 at Millennium Park’s Pritzker Pavilion (Michigan and Randolph). The program is full of rousing marches and patriotic anthems, including Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever” and the “Armed Forces Salute.” At 4:30 p.m. in the Chase Promenade there are family activities including face painting, an instrument petting zoo and an opportunity to conduct live musicians. An open rehearsal of the program takes place at 11 a.m. Admission is free; reserved seats for the evening concert, $27. Visit gpmf.org.

Rose on the River features four days of music including sets by My Morning Jacket, Neal Francis, Andy Frasco & the U.N. (July 4); Tash Sultana, Flying Lotus, Tank and the Bangas, Karina Rykman (July 5); Thundercat, Badbadnotgood, Domi + JD Beck, Carrtoons (July 6); Vulfpeck, Celebration of The Meters, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe (July 7). At 4 p.m. each day outdoors at The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston. Tickets: $66+. Visit saltshedchicago.com.

The Baseball Project, a supergroup whose songs celebrate America’s favorite summer pastime, features Peter Buck and Mike Mills (both from R.E.M.), Scott McCaughey (Young Fresh Fellows, The Minus Five), Linda Pitmon (Filthy Friends) and Steve Wynn (Dream Syndicate, Gutterball). The band’s summer tour gets underway with a show at 7 p.m. July 4 at Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $27. Visit evanstonspacemusic.com.

Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan taught himself to play guitar at a young age and cites attending an Eagles concert at age 4 as a pivotal moment in shaping his music sensibilities. Now at 30, he’s sold more than 80 million records. At 7:30 p.m. July 9 at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Tickets: $22+. Visit livenation.com.

The Music Institute of Chicago presents the 36th Duo Piano Festival, which features repertoire for four hands and two pianos. Concerts include Claire Aebersold and Ralph Neiweem (3 p.m. July 7), faculty performances (7 p.m. July 9), Stanislava Varshavski and Diana Shapiro (7 p.m. July 12), a master class with Varshavski and Shapiro (10 a.m. July 13) and student recitals (2 p.m. July 14.) From July 7-14 at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $30, master class and student concert are free. Visit musicinst.org.

The Duo Piano Festival features Stanislava Varshavski (left) and Diana Shapiro. Vanessa Briceno

Samuel Ervin Beam, who goes by his stage name Iron and Wine, tours behind “Light Verse,” his first album of new material in six years. Opening the show is singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah, who recently released a haunting rendition of the Lead Belly classic “In the Pines.” At 8 p.m. July 8 at The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston. Tickets: $46+. Visit saltshedchicago.com.

Here’s a lineup for a great evening of music under the stars: Daryl Hall, Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Charlie Sexton. At 7 p.m. July 6 at Ravinia, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. Tickets: $59-$135. Visit ravinia.org.

Chicago Black Pride presents Teairra Marí and The Ultimate Black Party with Stevia Smoke Da Rapper, GakTrizzy, ThizzMarley, Aki Da Rapper, Cash Da Trapper and Ok’Jaycen plus DJ Gucci Roxx and DJ Brice. At 11:59 p.m. July 6 at Metro, 3730 N. Clark. Tickets: $25-$50. Visit metrochicago.com.

Museums

Yayoi Kusama’s “Love is Calling” at WNDR Museum Chicago. Kyle Flubacker

WNDR Museum (1130 W. Monroe), an immersive art and technology experience, has introduced a reimagined atrium featuring “Love Is Calling,” the latest installation by Yayoi Kusama. The legendary Japanese artist immerses viewers in an otherworldly environment of bold colors, pulsating sculptures and her signature polka-dot motif. The ongoing installation sits beside a relocated WNDR Lounge open to both ticketed and non-ticketed guests. Museum admission: $22+. Visit wndrmuseum.com.

“Desi Roots and Wings” is a new permanent exhibit at the National Indo-American Museum (815 S. Main, Lombard). Spanning more than 375 years, the exhibit begins with “Roots,” which narrates the little-known history of those who arrived from 1620-World War I and their struggles to adapt and assimilate. The second half of the exhibit, “Wings,” which continues the story after the WWI to the present, will open at a later date. Admission: $10. Visit niam.org.

Movies

“Last Shots” is a series highlighting films with memorable final scenes which bring the films to a satisfying end. The series includes Spike Lee’s “School Daze,” Bob Fosse’s “Cabaret,” Andrei Tarkovsky’s “Solaris,” Robert Bresson’s “Pickpocket,” Michael Curtiz’s “The Breaking Point,” John Ford’s “The Searchers,” Mike Nichols’ “The Graduate” and more. From July 5-25 at Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. Tickets: $14.50. For a complete list of films, visit siskelfilmcenter.org.

Family Fun

Keith Urban headlines the NASCAR Chicago Weekend festival on Sunday. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race Weekend (July 6-7 in Grant Park) is a sports and entertainment event with a festival-like atmosphere that puts attendees close to the action as drivers race through downtown streets. The music events include a celebration of house music with Bad Boy Bill, Byron Stingily, Lidell Townsell, Marshall Jefferson, Wayne Williams and more, plus concerts by Keith Urban, The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys and Lauren Alaina. Tickets: $133 single day, $269 two days; 12 and under $45, free on July 6. For more information, visit nascarchicago.com.

BrightSide Theatre presents Summer in the Parks, which features free concerts in suburban parks. Featured are songs from Broadway musicals including “The Wizard of Oz,” “Wicked,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Lion King” “Shrek the Musical” and more. From July 10-Aug. 18 in Naperville, Lisle, Bolingbrook and Downers Grove. For a list of parks, visit brightsidetheatre.com.

The Chicago History Museum celebrates July 4 with expanded programming from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. It’s a day full of indoor and outdoor activities, including gallery tours; performances; artmaking; family-friendly trivia, games, crafts, face painting; a collaborative mural and more. Admission is free. Visit chicagohistory.org.

Festival Fun

African/Caribbean International Festival of Life features food, artists, games and crafts. The music lineup includes Stylistics featuring Van Fields, Lil June, Gene Hunt, Big Bang, Blue Magic, Rose Royce and more. From noon-10 p.m. July 4-7 in Washington Park, 5500 S. Cottage Grove. Tickets: $20+. Visit internationalfestivaloflife.com.

Enjoy beers from Illinois breweries at the Chicago Craft Beer Fest. Featured are specialty, seasonal and small-batch beers available in ticketed tastings. From 5-10 p.m. July 5, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 6 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. July 7 in Jonquil Park, 1001 W. Wrightwood. Tickets: $25+. To register for a tasting, visit chicagoevents.com.