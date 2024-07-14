Chicago, northern Illinois under severe weather watch; 2 to 3 inches of rain, high winds expected

Much of northern Illinois is under a severe thunderstorm watch until early Monday morning, as the area faces a threat of “torrential rain,” according to the National Weather Service.

Storms began developing near Rockford about 7 p.m. and are expected to keep moving east and southeast, though some storms are developing ahead of the existing storm, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Casey Sullivan.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin until 1 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/RIRakVtRhk — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 14, 2024

“It’s difficult to say now” what areas would be hit hardest, Sullivan said, though he said some places could see 2 to 3 inches of rain with the potential of flooding. The storms are expected to hit Chicago, which is also under a flood watch, before 11 p.m.

“The severe weather threat is mainly wind,” Sullivan told the Sun-Times, noting gusts could swell above 58 mph.

The storms are expected to clear out of northern Illinois by 1 a.m. after passing through the southeast suburbs, though some could linger longer, he said.

“If we issue a severe thunderstorm warning, go inside to your safe room,” he said. And “do not drive through flooded roadways. Find an alternate route, you never know how deep the water will be.”

Another round of more severe storms is expected Monday evening, though a heat advisory may come before the storms hit, with heat indexes expected to reach between 100 and 110 degrees.

The city will open its cooling centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday in response to the anticipated heat, though the Garfield Center will be open 24 hours a day for anyone needing “shelter placement,” according to a release from the city’s Department of Family and Support Services. Here are the locations:



Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th St.

Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

City officials also suggested people make use of other city facilities to keep cool, such as Chicago Public Library locations, Chicago Park District fieldhouses, Chicago Police Department district stations and the seven City Colleges of Chicago main campuses, “as well as pools and splash pads located throughout the city.” Residents can find the nearest cooling centers by visiting this site or calling 311.

The agency’s Homeless Services outreach delegate agencies will also have street outreach teams working “across the city.”

City Colleges of Chicago locations available for cooling:



Daley College, Manufacturing Technology & Engineering Center, South Pulaski & 76th St, 7 am – 8:30 p.m.

Harold Washington College, 30 E. Lake St., 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Kennedy-King College, U Building, 740 W. 63rd St: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Olive-Harvey College, Main Building, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Truman College, Main Building, 1145 W. Wilson Ave: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wright College, 4300 N. Narragansett Ave: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The city also listed Salvation Army locations in Chicago that will open as cooling centers Monday.



Chicago Temple Corps Community Center: 1 N. Ogden Ave., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mayfair Community Church: 5020 N. Pulaski Road, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Freedom Center: 825 N. Christiana Ave. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Red Shield Center: 945 W. 69th St., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.