Mosquito bites home remedies to soothe the itch, plus symptoms to worry about

There are approximately 200 different species of mosquitoes flying around the United States.

As mosquito season ramps up, here are some tips to make encounters with these pests a little more bearable.

How to get rid of mosquito bites

Mosquito bites can be uncomfortable and itchy, but there are ways to provide relief with home remedies or over-the-counter ointments.

First, wash the bite with warm, soapy water, which helps get rid of any bacteria. And try not to scratch, which can lead to infection.

According to Dr. Elizabeth Houshmand, a dermatologist, here are a few things to help the urge to itch:



Ice cubes.

Cold compresses, like an ice pack or wet cloth.

Hydrocortisone creams,

Anti-itch lotions.

Oral antihistamines.

Also, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends mixing one tablespoon of baking soda in a little water to create a paste and then applying the paste to the bite. Wait 10 minutes before washing it off.

How long do mosquito bites last?

They usually subside within a few hours, but Houshmand says they can last for a few days.

When to worry about a bite

Mosquitoes are tiny creatures, but they should be taken seriously. According to the World Health Organization, mosquitoes that carry life-threatening diseases kill about 725,000 people worldwide each year.

Red, bumpy marks could be your everyday mosquito bite, or it could be other types of bug bites like a tick or spider bite. And lasting symptoms from mosquito bites could mean you’ve been infected with a mosquito-borne disease.

“If you have persistent swelling, redness or systemic symptoms like fever or chills, it is important for you to seek medical help,” according to Houshmand. “Both types of bites can cause itching, swelling and redness.”

According to the CDC, even if you do end up infected with a mosquito-borne germ, it doesn’t mean you’ll get sick. But some of those who do get mosquito-borne infections might experience large swelling or redness, a low-grade fever, hives or swollen lymph nodes.

Read more at usatoday.com