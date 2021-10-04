White Sox closer Liam Hendriks named AL Reliever of the Month

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks was named American League Reliever of the Month for September/October, his second honor this season and fourth of his career.

Hendriks was 8-for-8 in save opportunities and he allowed six hits and no walks while striking out 21 batters in 13 2⁄ 3 innings covering 13 appearances. He made seven appearances without allowing a hit and did not allow more than one hit in any game, posting a 0.44 WHIP and .128 opponents average during the month.

Hendriks went 8-3 with a 2.54 ERA and 38 saves while striking out 113 batters and walking only seven in 69 appearances in his first season with the Sox. He ranked first among AL relief leaders in strikeouts, strikeout-to-walk ratio, WHIP, opponents average and opponents on-base percentage.

Hendriks is the first Sox pitcher with 30-plus saves and 100-plus strikeouts in a season and the first to strike out 100-plus batters and walk seven or less in a season. Hendriks and Kenley Jansen of the Dodgers in 2017 (41 saves, 109 strikeouts, seven walks) are the only pitchers with 30-plus saves, 100-plus strikeouts and seven walks or less.

Hendriks’ 16.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio is the second-best in a season in history (minimum 70 innings) behind Dennis Eckersley’s 18.25 mark (73 strikeouts, four walks) in 1990 under Oakland Athletics manager Tony La Russa.

Hendriks also won Reliever of the Month honors in June.