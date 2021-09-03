White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito lands on injured list

Right-hander Lucas Giolito has landed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring, the White Sox announced Friday before the team opened a three-game series in Kansas City.

Giolito, who suffered the injury in his last start against the Pirates Tuesday, will be replaced on the active roster by Ryan Burr.

Giolito’s move to the IL is retroactive to September 1. He was expected to miss at least one start because of the injury, so the decision to place him on the IL was not unexpected. He joins right-hander Lance Lynn (knee) on the IL. Lynn is expected to miss one start.

Giolito is 9-9 with a 3.69 ERA. He ranks ranks among the American League leaders in strikeouts (4th), strikeouts per 9.0 IP (4th), WHIP (5th), opponents average (5th), opponents on-base percentage (5th), opponents OPS (8th, .685) and ERA (10th).

Giolito has had his best success of the season since the All-Star break.

Burr, a reliever, is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in 22 appearances with the White Sox in 2021.