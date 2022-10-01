Davis Martin fans eight in White Sox’ 3-1 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO — Davis Martin recorded a career high for strikeouts, Eloy Jimenez homered and Yoan Moncada had three hits, lifting the White Sox past the Padres 3-1 for their second straight victory.

The Sox (78-79) need to win four of their last five games to finish above .500 and three of five to finish 81-81. The Padres (86-71) are playing for higher stakes with a magic number of three to secure their first trip to the postseason in a full 162-game schedule since 2006.

Martin (3-5, 3.64 ERA) struck out a career high eight batters over 5 2⁄ 3 innings of one-run ball, walking none. Aaron Bummer struck out Juan Soto looking with two runners on in the seventh to get Kendall Graveman out of a jam, Jimmy Lambert (two strikeouts) pitched a scoreless eighth and Liam Hendriks worked a perfect ninth for his 35th save. Sox pitchers fanned Padres hitters 15 times.

Padres right-hander Yu Darvish, denied in his bid to register a career-high 18th win, pitched six innings and gave up three runs on eight hits, including a solo homer by Eloy Jimenez in the fourth. Darvish was pushed back a day for extra rest as the NL wild-card round approaches.

The Sox scored a second run in the fourth when Sheets followed the Jimenez homer with a double and Yoan Moncada singled Sheets home. The Sox made it 3-1 in the sixth when Moncada doubled to deep right center and Vaughn singled to score Moncada, who had three hits.

The Padres led 1-0 in the second on Josh Bell’s RBI single scoring Brandon Drury.

