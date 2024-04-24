The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
White Sox Sports

Benintendi's struggles at center of 3-21 White Sox woes

White Sox hit two homers but Crochet allows five runs in 6-3 loss

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins

Griffin Jax of the Minnesota Twins steps on first base for an out against Andrew Benintendi of the White Sox in the ninth inning at Target Field on April 24, 2024 in Minneapolis. (Getty Images)

David Berding/Getty

MINNEAPOLIS – Whether he’s batting at the top or middle of the White Sox lineup, Andrew Benintendi’s slump has stood out in the middle of the White Sox overall struggle this season.

Benintendi, in the second year of the largest contract in franchise history -- $75 million for five seasons – is last on the roster at minus-1.1 wins above replacement.

His range and arm in the outfield have been suspect, and his hitting (.167/.205/.190) well below a .273/.344/.412 career mark over nine seasons.

“Obviously it’s not going the way a lot of us want it to go,” Benintendi told the Sun-Times before the Sox fell to 3-21 with a 6-3 loss against the Twins at Target Field Wednesday. “But, long season and it can turn with a bloop hit. That’s all it can take. Just have to keep showing up.”

Kevin Pillar and Korey Lee showed up with homer against Joe Ryan, but the Sox were held to four hits, including Benintendi’s double in the second.

It was Benintendi’s 14th hit and only his second for extra bases.

“Just timing,” he said. “I have a few different stances I’m messing with but in the end, just being on time [is the issue] and making solid contact.

“This is just one of those stretches that stinks to go through. I just have to trust. I’m not pressing but I want it to turn around quicker than that.”

Fly balls have found a way of falling a step or two out of Benintendi’s reach this series. There were two against the Twins Wednesday, Max Kepler’s RBI bloop between him and shortstop Paul DeJong in the fifth and Christian Vazquez’ double in the seventh.

Benintendi got a poor jump, came in but didn’t call for it.

“I have to talk to both those guys and see why that play wasn’t made,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “It was over a 90% probability on that one so that play has to be made. A ball hit that high, we have to make that play.”

The Sox, 11-42 in March and April under Grifol, have to win four straight to avoid last season’s 7-21 start in a 101-loss season. They’re 0-6 on their road trip and lost their eighth in a row at Minnesota.

Crochet: Time to adjust

Lefty Garrett Crochet hasn’t had a quality start or pitched past the fifth inning since he allowed two runs over 13 innings in his first two of his career.

Crochet allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks over four innings in his sixth start. He struck out six, but served up a three-run homer to Willi Castro in the second when the Twins (10-13) built a 4-0 lead.

A surprise Opening Day starter who struck out 31 and walked four in his first four starts, Crochet will take a 6.37 ERA into his next start.

“I feel like my stuff is electric right now but I’m getting hit around, I’m kind of wondering why, so we have to get back to the drawing board,” Crochet said. “I’ve been predictable these last few weeks because of my plan of attack.”

This and that

*John Brebbia made his 300th career appearance, allowing no runs in one inning in his first game since coming off the injured list Monday.

*Outfielder Tommy Pham will play one more game at Triple-A Charlotte and then possibly join the Sox for their weekend series against the Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field.

*Braden Shewmake stole third base and then home on the front end of a double steal in the fifth inning.

