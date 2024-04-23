The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
White Sox Sports

White Sox find another way to lose

Blow three-run lead, get walked off by Twins, fall to 3-20

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox find another way to lose
Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins

Alex Kirilloff #19 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates his walk-off RBI single against the White Sox with teammates. The Twins defeated the White Sox 6-5. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)

Matt Krohn/Getty

MINNEAPOLIS – The White Sox found another way.

To lose, of course. Which is what they almost always do.

This time the bullpen gave one away in a disheartening 6-5 walk-off loss to the Twins.

Michael Kopech served up a two-run homer in the eighth inning to Trevor Larnach and Steven Wilson gave up two runs in the ninth, the first on Byron Buxton’s first homer and the winner on Alex Kirilloff’s two-out RBI single.

It was the fifth loss in a row and 11th in the last 12 games for the Sox, who plummeted to 3-20.

Right-hander Erick Fedde racked up a career-high 11 whiffs and lowered his ERA to 2.73 with six innings of three-hit ball with no walks. Fedde left with a 3-1 lead thanks to Eloy Jimenez’ three-run homer that snapped a 20-inning scoreless streak. Andrew Benintendi’s two-run single in the eighth extended the lead to 5-2.

But Kopech allowed a two-run homer to Trevor Larnach in the eighth, a down and in fastball in Larnach’s “honey hole” as described by catcher Martin Maldonado and manager Pedro Grifol.

After the Twins (9-13) got within 3-2 with a run against Jordan Leasure in the seventh, Benintendi drove in two runs with a two-out single in the eighth to make it 5-2. Danny Mendick, who has four hits in two games since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte, doubled and stole third on Twins righty Jay Jackson, and Jimenez got a running lead on Jackson and stole second.

Keller, Clevinger getting closer

Right-hander Chris Flexen, who made two relief appearances after getting bumped out of the rotation with the promotions of Nick Nastrini and Jonathan Cannon, will start Friday when the Sox open a home series against the Rays.

Right-hander Brad Keller, who struck out seven and walked one in 5 2/3 innings innings of two-run ball for Triple-A Charlotte Tuesday, could make his next appearance in the upcoming home stand, and Mike Clevinger will make his first appearance for Charlotte this week after signing as a free agent April 4 and ramping up in Arizona.

Jonathan Cannon will likely stay in the rotation for at least another start.

Kopech, likes the moment

Kopech looks like a closer with his 99-100 mph velocity and is saying he thrives on the moment. He has been dominant at times but add Larnach’s eighth-inning homer to Salvador Perez’ homer last Wednesday to learning moments in his new role.

“I want to challenge him, for him to be challenged,” Grifol said, “and it would be great for us to have a call [to the bullpen] with a lead in the ninth.”

Grifol called Kopech, who has a 4.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings over seven, “one of the better guys in the game back there.”

“He comes in 98-102 in the strike zone, I want him in there at all times.”

This and that

Jimenez was briefly checked by a trainer at first base when a splinter from his broken bat single in the sixth inning struck him near his eye.

*Lenyn Sosa, demoted to Charlotte Monday after struggling with the Sox, hit two homers, doubled and singled for Charlotte Tuesday night.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Ken “Hawk” Harrelson on White Sox: 'It's been ugly and I feel bad for our fans'
Pedro Grifol talks accountability, but the White Sox offense has nothing to say
With two singles, Danny Mendick is helping the Sox' offense already
White Sox option Nick Nastrini to Charlotte, reinstate John Brebbia from IL
Runs, defense, pitching all lacking in latest White Sox loss
Still 'developing' as every-day catcher, White Sox' Korey Lee 'has a very bright future'
The Latest
Screenshot 2024-04-13 at 7.06.18 PM.png
Money
Oberweis Dairy says it found two potential buyers following Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Brian Boomsma of Dutch Farms in Pullman and Hoffmann Family of Cos. in Winnetka made two separate offers to buy Oberweis Dairy.
By Amy Yee
 
Tyrese Maxey, Coby White
Bulls
Bulls guard Coby White finishes second in Most Improved Player voting
Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey jumped into the national spotlight this season, becoming an All-Star, leading the 76ers to the playoffs and edging out White for the league award.
By Joe Cowley
 
Luis Huesca
Crime
Services set for Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca as off-duty killing ruled line-of-duty death
Funeral services for Huesca will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church at 7740 S. Western Ave. in Chicago, according to the Fraternal Order of Police.
By Tom Schuba
 
Back in 2020, the Castaways Bar and Grill located on North Avenue Beach was one of the few restaurants to reopen amid the COVID-19 shutdown.
Food and Restaurants
Popular boat-shaped lakefront restaurant Castaways set to reopen Memorial Day weekend
Castaways Beach Club, formerly Castaways Bar & Grill, closed for renovations last summer. A refresh features an updated menu and renovations costing more than $3 million.
By Jessica Ma
 
Kyle Hendricks
Cubs
Cubs put struggling right-hander Kyle Hendricks on IL with back strain amid flurry of roster moves
The Cubs also put left-hander Drew Smyly on the IL, DFA’d Garrett Cooper and recalled Hayden Wesneski, Matt Mervis and Luke Little from Triple-A Iowa.
By Maddie Lee
 