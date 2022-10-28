The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 28, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Lucas Giolito on 2017 MLB postseason: ‘All those teams were cheating’

“Based on everything I’ve heard, it was like all the teams that were in the postseason that year were doing the same [expletive],” Giolito told the “Chris Rose Rotation” show of Jomboy Media.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE Lucas Giolito on 2017 MLB postseason: ‘All those teams were cheating’
Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox

Lucas Giolito doesn’t believe the Astros must win the World Series against the Phillies to legitimize their previous title run.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Many fans and players still are worked up about the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal in 2017 and 2018, especially because the team won the World Series at the height of the scheme.

White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito has a tougher time with that line of thinking. And he doesn’t believe the Astros must win the World Series against the Phillies to legitimize their previous title run.

On the “Chris Rose Rotation” show of Jomboy Media, Giolito said he believes every team in the 2017 postseason was cheating — but the Astros were the only ones who got caught.

“Based on everything I’ve heard, it was like all the teams that were in the postseason that year were doing the same [expletive],” Giolito told Rose. “I think that’s also kind of why the players kind of had that half-apology energy when they were apologizing for all this stuff, because they probably knew, like, ‘Man, we got caught, but everyone was kind of doing this stuff.’ ”

That postseason featured the Yankees, Dodgers, Red Sox, Cubs, Guardians, Diamondbacks and Rockies. The Astros defeated the Yankees in the American League Championship Series before taking down the Dodgers in seven games to win the World Series.

This isn’t an entirely new line of thinking from Giolito. In 2017, the Yankees and Red Sox accused each other of using technology to decode and transmit signs. The Brewers accused the Dodgers of doing the same during the 2018 National League Championship Series, and former Astros bench coach and Red Sox manager Alex Cora is implicated in commissioner Rob Manfred’s final report on the matter.

Again, the Astros rightfully have grabbed the majority of the headlines for their use of sign-stealing technology, but it certainly seems as though players around the sport have a bit more trouble determining who the real villains are here.

Whether a title in 2022 would legitimize the Astros’ dominance over the last decade almost seems moot, especially when many of the current team’s most exciting players weren’t even around in 2017.

Does that make any of this easier for fans to process? Probably not. But since when have baseball controversies been simple?

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Just Sayin’: Calling off January fan convention is the White Sox’ latest ‘mediocre’ move
White Sox won’t hold fan convention again this winter
White Sox likely to clear space at first base for Andrew Vaughn
White Sox begin interviews for manager job
Just Sayin’: Don’t hold your breath waiting for Illini to apologize for ugly 9-6 win against Iowa
Polling Place: What letter grades did you give White Sox, Cubs for 2022 performances?
The Latest
Zach LaVine
Sports Saturday
Bulls guard Zach LaVine misses Spurs game, as knee saga continues
It was the third game of the season that LaVine has missed, as the team continues to get a better grasp of the schedule for his knee management moving forward. According to coach Billy Donovan, he should be a go Saturday against the 76ers.
By Joe Cowley
 
Pintails loafing on a levee on a refuge along the upper Illinois river near Chillicothe. Credit: Joshua Osborn/Illinois Natural History Survey
Sports
“Birds are congregated where there is food with water on its feet,” INHS’s aerial waterfowl survey
The latest blog from Joshua Osborn and data off the latest Illinois Natural History Survey’s aerial waterfowl survey.
By Dale Bowman
 
Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, dressed as a wizard for Halloween, said on Friday that her crystal ball is predicting an increase in winter COVID cases unless more people get up to date with vaccinations.
Coronavirus
Winter’s coming — and so is COVID ‘trouble’ as coronavirus cases rise but vaccine booster rates don’t
“We are not where we need to be as a city, in people getting that fall 2022 booster,” a costumed Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a South Side shooting Saturday morning.
Crime
Man shot to death driving in Morgan Park
The man, 19, was driving about 11:35 a.m. in the 10900 block of South Halsted Avenue when another vehicle approached and “multiple offenders” exited and opened fire, striking the man in the body, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Naperville Central’s Chris McCormack (10) passes the ball against Naperville North’s Sam Gears (19).
High School Football
IHSA state football playoff scores
All the scores from the first round.
By Michael O’Brien
 