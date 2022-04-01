White Sox reach deal with Lucas Giolito

The White Sox and RHP Lucas Giolito avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.45 million contract.

Giolito had expressed frustration and disappointment over having to go through the arbitration process with the White Sox after the two sides were only $200,000 apart in their filings last week. Giolito filed for $7.5 million while the Sox filed at $7.3 million.

“Very frustrating,” Giolito said last week. “I love White Sox fans and I appreciated all the love from those guys [on social media]. It’s just very unfortunate, disheartening.”

Giolito, 26, went 11-9 last season with a 3.53 ERA, 1.103 WHIP, and 201 strikeouts in 31 starts last season, his fifth with the Sox.

With this signing, all players on the White Sox 40-man roster have agreed to terms for 2022.