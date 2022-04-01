The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 1, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox trade Craig Kimbrel to Dodgers

Los Angeles will send outfielder AJ Pollock to the South Side.

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE White Sox trade Craig Kimbrel to Dodgers
1345567898.jpg

Getty

The White Sox will send relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel to the Dodgers in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock.

After struggling in the second half of 2021 in a setup role, Kimbrel had talked with White Sox general manager Rick Hahn and vice president Ken Williams about his place with the team. And Hahn — who never says he might trade somebody — publicly said in November that exploring a trade for the closer with 372 career saves was a possibility.

Hahn pulled the trigger Friday morning.

Kimbrel struggled in his first spring training outing. He struck out the first batter he faced, then had issues with command and allowed two walks and two hits in his first game.

Liam Hendriks is established as the Sox’ closer, and the club brought in right-handed relievers Kendall Graveman and Joe Kelly.

The White Sox acquired Kimbrel from the Cubs last year for second baseman Nick Madrigal and right-hander Codi Heuer.

Pollock, 34, hit .297 with 21 homers and 69 for the Dodgers last year. He is a career .281 hitter.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Garrett Crochet leaves White Sox’ Cactus League game with apparent injury
Kendall Graveman, B game batboy and relief pitcher, is fitting in with White Sox
White Sox’ Tim Anderson to start season with a two-game suspension
White Sox’ Dylan Cease throws four scoreless innings in second start
White Sox’ Jake Burger passionate about baseball again
White Sox outfielder Andrew Vaughn’s hip is ‘tenfold’ better
The Latest
Glenbard West coach Jason Opoka with his players after winning the state championship.
High School Basketball
City/Suburban Hoops Report Coach of the Year: Glenbard West’s Jason Opoka
Lost in Glenbard West’s dominance and all the hoopla surrounding its magical season was a truly exceptional coaching job. It’s time to recognize Jason Opoka.
By Joe Henricksen
 
President Biden Delivers Remarks On Gas Prices In America
Columnists
Someone had to say it — and Biden did
President Biden says his recent remarks about Vladimir Putin were never meant to endorse a policy of “regime change” in Russia, but that he had an emotional reaction to meeting with Ukrainian refugees in Poland. That’s good enough for me.
By Gene Lyons
 
This mural at 49th Street and Oakley Avenue in Back of the Yards can be seen from the CTA Orange Line’s Western Avenue L stop. A collaboration of 19 artists, it pits characters from the video fighting games Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat against each other.
Murals and Mosaics
Back of the Yards mural spotlights Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter video game characters
It pays homage to the classic fighting games that many of the 19 artists involved grew up playing, pitting characters from them against each other.
By Alec Karam
 
The crash happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Constance Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.&nbsp;
Crime
Boy, 15, shot during argument in Back of the Yards
The gunman drove up in a vehicle and opened fire around 8:50 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Damen Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Starting this season, MLB umpires will announce their replay decisions instead of using hand signals.
MLB
MLB umpires will make replay decision announcements
Until now, umpires had revealed their decisions such as safe and out with hand signals.
By Associated Press
 