Friday, April 1, 2022
White Sox’ Garrett Crochet likely headed for Tommy John surgery

MRI reveals ligament damage for White Sox lefty

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
ALDS_Astros_White_Sox_Baseball_13_.jpg

Garrett Crochet throws against the Houston Astros in the fourth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet, who exited a Cactus League game Thursday night after facing one batter, will likely have Tommy John surgery, general manager Rick Hahn said Friday morning.

Shortly after announcing a trade that sends reliever Craig Kimbrel to the Dodgers in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock, Hahn said an MRI showed ligament damage on Crochet’s elbow “that very likely will require Tommy John surgery.”

Crochet will get a second opinion but “the prognosis at this time is not great,” Hahn said.

Crochet, who struck out the Reds’ Sebastian Almonte as the first batter he faced Thursday night in Goodyear, appeared to make a sweeping motion with his left arm after making a pitch to the next hitter. He then headed to the clubhouse with training staff.

“In talking to him it sounds like the pitch before he felt a little something and it sort of went away and then he threw the next pitch and felt a sharp pain again and wisely shut it down again,” Hahn said.

Crochet gave up five runs in his previous outing after recording three scoreless appearances to start the spring. Crochet, the Sox’ first-round draft choice in 2020, was coming off his first full season in which he appeared in 54 games, posting a 2.82 ERA with 65 strikeouts and a 1.270 WHIP over 54 13 innings.

The loss of Crochet, who will miss the entire season, is a significant blow to the bullpen that featured a strong left-handed tandem with Aaron Bummer.

“It’s more about the ability to get righties and lefties out than just matchup left on left,” Hahn said. “We’ve seen teams successful with one or even zero lefties because of the effectiveness of their righties against opposite handed hitters. We’re still putting the final touches on the roster, I suspect we’ll break with at least two lefties, Aaron and at least one of the kids to start [the season].”

“[Bennett] Sousa and [Anderson] Severino have shown the potential ability to help a big league club.”

