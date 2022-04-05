The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
White Sox News Metro/State

White Sox preview food, beer menu ahead of 2022 MLB Season

Guaranteed Rate Field will offer 75 craft beers from 46 breweries with more than half of the breweries being from the Chicago area.

Manny Ramos By Manny Ramos
   
Sliders and sandwiches that are on the premium and suite menu are on display during a media preview of the newly renovated Wintrust Scout Lounge and new menu at Guaranteed Rate Field in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Tuesday morning, April 5, 2022.

A display of sliders and sandwiches on the premium and suite menu for 2022 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

With their home opener a week away, the White Sox on Tuesday unveiled its 2022 concessions that will have fans eating well while cheering for a deep post-season run.

The White Sox offered a first look at newly concocted offerings as well as fan favorites and an extensive craft beer list inside the renovated Wintrust Scout Lounge. There was also a peek at White Sox’s newest jersey variations like the soccer- and hockey-inspired jerseys that will be handed out to the first 20,000 fans later this season.

“There is something unique and special about the game of baseball when people walk into the ballpark for the first time in the spring and you see the green grass, smell the dogs and onions and you hear the crack of the bat,” said Brooks Boyer, White Sox’s chief revenue and marketing officer.

Fans will see different menus depending on where their seats are located.

People sitting at Guaranteed Rate Field’s 100- and 500-level concourses can expect some new items as well as some classics. For instance, Buenos Nachos will still be serving its beloved loaded Nacho Helmets and Froman’s Cheddar Pierogis will be back by popular demand.

Those looking to try something new can grab one of the three new sandwiches at Chef’s Signature Carvery Sandwiches. The California Turkey Club is served on King’s Hawaiian bread with turkey, provolone, bacon, avocado and leaf lettuce with sun-dried tomato mayo.

An Italian Grinder is served on Italian bread with ham, Genoa salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato and a signature sauce. Then there is the Caprese Sandwich that is served on herbed focaccia with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil vinaigrette and balsamic glaze

New to all Classic Stands is the Pretzel-Wrapped Bratwurst, a quarter-pound bratwurst wrapped in sea-salted pretzel dough.

Chef Bret Donaldson of Delaware North speaks about the concession menu during a media preview Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in the renovated Wintrust Scout Lounge at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Chef Bret Donaldson of Delaware North speaks about the concession menu during a media preview Tuesday in the renovated Wintrust Scout Lounge at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“There will be two stadiums, ourselves and Milwaukee, we’re the only two major league stadiums that will be offering this product this year so we are very excited to have that,” said Bret Donaldson, executive chef with Delaware North. “Not a complete exclusive but certainly close to it.”

Those looking to cool down and want something sweet can find comfort with Rainbow Cone — a Chicago classic for nearly 100 years. Fans can choose from among five flavors: orange sherbet, pistachio, Palmer House, strawberry and chocolate.

Craft beer lovers will be able to pick from 75 beers from 46 breweries at the new Leinenkugel’s Craft Lodge. Eleven breweries are making a debut this year with more than half of the breweries being headquartered in the Chicago area.

Ryan Craig, executive chef of Levy Restaurants, said they have been planning the 2022 season menu for the club and suites level since the White Sox’s final game last year. This year includes a sausage board with butcher, hand-crafted sausages that are locally sourced, beer cheeseburger sliders, and an Italian hoagie.

Craig said they are excited about the new Horchata Churro Milkshake, which was created by his sous chef.

“A real showstopper, he makes the horchata and blends it with vanilla ice cream and, of course, we have the giant cinnamon sugar churro sticking up at the top,” Craig said.

