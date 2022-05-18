The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
White Sox’ Lucas Giolito returns from COVID IL, will face Royals Wednesday

RHP Davis Martin returned to Charlotte after making strong spot start.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito was reinstated from the COVID-19 IL Wednesday and will start against the Royals tonight.

AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito was reinstated from the COVID-19 related injured list, paving the way for him to start against the Royals Wednesday night.

Right-hander Davis Martin was returned to Triple-A Charlotte after he pitched five innings of one-run ball in a spot start Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to the Royals.

Right-hander Lance Lynn, who is recovering from knee surgery, was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Lynn landed on the IL April 4 following surgery to repair a torn tendon suffered during spring training. Lynn, who is eligible to be reinstated June 6, is slated to pitch to live hitters when the team is in New York Friday.

Giolito (2-1, 2.70) went on the IL May 13. His last start was May 10 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he gave up one run on six hits over seven innings.

“Excited to be back,” Giolito said Tuesday. “It was not fun, not fun being away from the team and having to watch all the games on TV.”

Giolito said he was able to throw while he was away from the team.

“Yep, I’ve been staying in shape as best as I can,” he said. “Routine was thrown off a little bit. But I was able to do some good work and I had some equipment at home, quarantined style stuff. Feeling good.”


