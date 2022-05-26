The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 26, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox place reliever Joe Kelly on 15-day injured list

Left-hander Tanner Banks was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take Kelly’s place in the bullpen.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox place reliever Joe Kelly on 15-day injured list
White Sox pitcher Joe Kelly throws against the Yankees on Sunday in New York.

The White Sox placed pitcher Joe Kelly on the 15-day injured list.

Getty Images

White Sox right-handed reliever Joe Kelly landed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a with a strained left hamstring. Left-hander Tanner Banks was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take Kelly’s place in the bullpen.

Banks, who owns a 3.00 ERA over 18 innings covering 11 appearances, was optioned to Charlotte when lefty Aaron Bummer returned from the IL Sunday. Banks, 30, became a major leaguer for the first time when he made the Opening Day roster.

Kelly exited Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over the Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field after striking out Franchy Cordero and Trevor Story. After his final pitch, he winced and walked off thefield with assistant trainer Josh Fallin.

“Nobody said it would be easy,” manager Tony La Russa said after the game after the latest Sox injury. “We’ve gone through this before.”

Kelly, 32, signed to a two-year, $17 million contract as a free agent in March. HE was pitching in his seventh game after starting the season on the injured list with a right biceps nerve injury, an issue the Sox were aware of when he was signed.

He had allowed six runs over five innings with the Sox.

Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady
Coronavirus
Mask up, get your COVID-19 booster shots, Chicago’s top doctor warns
Chicago officials expect the city will be declared a high risk for COVID-19 outbreaks and strain on hospitals.
By Brett Chase
 
Kids dip their feet in Lake Michigan near Lincoln Park Thursday afternoon, July 9, 2020.
Letters to the Editor
Banning foam cups, containers will help save ecosystem, Lake Michigan
Other California cities, like Santa Cruz and Pacific Grove, banned polystyrene foam cups and containers, and polystyrene litter decreased by as much as 71%.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Joseph Avila, left, prays while holding flowers honoring the victims killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing at least 19 fourth-graders and their two teachers.
La Voz Chicago
Editorial: No más pésames y oraciones. Sin restricciones de las armas, seguirán los tiroteos masivos.
Una legislación propuesta aún no ha sido aprobada por el Senado, donde seguramente no se aprobará debido a la oposición del Partido Republicano.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Firefighters responded Wednesday morning for a blaze in a second-floor unit of a courtyard building at 11035 S. King Dr.
La Voz Chicago
Bebé muere en incendio en edificio de apartamentos
La mamá había ido a dejar a sus hijos mayores a la escuela y regresaba a casa con el desayuno cuando se enteró del incendio, dijo.
By David Struett
 
Businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson hands out $25 coupons at Cermak Fresh Market, 4000 W. Diversey Ave. Wednesday.
La Voz Chicago
Cientos forman fila para el reparto de alimentos de Willie Wilson
Wilson planeó regalar $1 millón en comida y gasolina esta semana.
By Stefano Esposito
 