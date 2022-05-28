The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 28, 2022
White Sox designate Dallas Keuchel for assignment

Former Cy Young winner pitched to a 7.88 ERA in eight starts this season; White Sox recall infielder Danny Mendick

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Dallas Keuchel pitched to a 7.88 ERA in eight starts this season.

White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP)

AP Photos

Dallas Keuchel was the weak link in the White Sox starting rotation, and by a long shot. On Saturday the White Sox designated the veteran left-hander for assignment.

Signed to a three-year, $55 million contract before the 2020 season, Keuchel, a former Cy Young winner, has struggled with a 7.88 ERA in 2022 in eight starts. He was fifth in Cy Young voting in the shortened 2020 season but posted a 5.28 ERA in 32 starts last season.

Keuchel, one of three $18 million players at the top of the Sox’ payroll this season, was booed by fans at Guaranteed Rate Field during his last start Thursday night against the Red Sox. The outing lasted two innings while he allowed six runs in a 16-7 loss.

Keuchel was asked if he felt uncertain about his status in the starting rotation going forward after the game.

“Not really,” Keuchel said. “I have to do my job. That’s first and foremost. If I don’t do my job I’m the first to admit, hey, there are other options. I’ve afforded myself some leeway and I’m in no way, shape or form out of this thing.”

Keuchel offered no excuses for his performance after the game.

“That’s very disappointing, and I mean, really just upset that I’m putting a lot of innings the last two games on our relievers,” Keuchel said.

Infielder Danny Mendick was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take Keuchel’s spot on the roster. The Sox host the Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field Saturday night. Johnny Cueto effectively fills Keuchel’s spot in the rotation. The 36-year-old right-hander has pitched 12 scoreless innings over two starts with the Sox this season.

