The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 30, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ top payroll producing mediocre results

Barrage of injuries, lacking production from key players mark so-so April, May

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ top payroll producing mediocre results
Eloy Jimenez (left) and Yoan Moncada haven’t played much this season because of injuries.

White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez, left, catches the final out as teammate Yoan Moncada dives under during the ninth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers in 2020, in Chicago. (AP)

AP Photos

Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is footing the bill on his highest White Sox payroll ever this season.

But he isn’t getting much bang for his buck.

Consider:

In the fourth season of a six-year, $43 million contract, Eloy Jimenez has played in 243 games of a possible 430 since signing his deal, including 11 this season because of his latest of numerous injuries, a torn hamstring requiring surgery. Jimenez’ recovery was stalled when he left the first game of his rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Charlotte after two at-bats with soreness in the hamstring area.

Lance Lynn, signed to a $39 million extension that pays $18.5 million this season and next, will miss the first 2 1/2 months of the season with a knee injury.

Yoan Moncada, earning $13 million this season in the third year of a five-year, $70 million extension, has played in 15 games in 2022.

Luis Robert, earning $6 million in the third year of a $60 million contract, has missed 13 games in 2022 because of groin and COVID issues after being limited to 68 games last season because of a torn hip flexor.

Reliever Joe Kelly signed a two-year, $17 million deal before the season and started it on the injured list with a biceps nerve injury. Kelly returnedtothe IL after straining a hamstring last week after just seven appearances and will be out at least a three weeks.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal, in the third year of a four-year, $73 million deal – the richest in franchise history – is at the center of the Sox’ offensive plight with his .168/.281/.226 hitting line, two homers and .508 OPS. Grandal was limited to 93 games last season because of knee problems that required surgery.

And José Abreu, in the final season of a three-year, $50 million deal, is batting .238/.332/.400, the worst April-May of his nine-year career with the possible exception of 2016. Say this for Abreu: he doesn’t get hurt, which on this White Sox team sets him in a class by himself.

On Sunday, All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson went down with a right groin strain and will go on the injured list, a blow the injury-riddled Sox can hardly withstand. They’re 23-23, trailing the Twins by five games in the AL Central, and their offense has been awful.

Now they carry on with a six-game road trip against the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays without Anderson, a .354/.392/.503 hitter with five homers and an .895 OPS. Imagine where the Sox offense, which ranks 27th among 30 teams in OPS and on-base percentage and 28th in runs, would be without Anderson at the top.

We’re going to find out this week.

“I don’t want to,” manager Tony La Russa said Sunday, “because then it really strains your optimism to say we’re going to be OK.”

In the final year of a team friendly six-year, $25 million deal (with club options of $12.5 million and $14 million the next two seasons), Anderson, like Jimenez, Moncada and Robert after him, was locked in long term before his arbitration and free-agent years. He has had his share of injuries with two stints on the IL with hamstring issues last season and a high ankle sprain that caused him to miss more than a month in 2019.

Anderson had an MRI and was examined by doctors Monday, the results of which the Sox will share Tuesday. Whatever the outcome, it will be a matter of weeks before he returns. He’ll join Jimenez, Lynn, Kelly and Garrett Crochet on the IL Tuesday.

The Sox survived a barrage of injuries last season and won the AL Central with 93 victories. But they were 33-21 on May 31, and need a win Tuesday in Toronto to be above .500 going into June this season.

With a total payroll of $195 million, the seventh highest in the majors per Spotrac, mediocre in the prime year of a contention window is not what ownership had in mind.

There are four months of the season left to make it pay off.

WHITE SOX AT JAYS

Tuesday: Lucas Giolito (3-1, 2.63 ERA) vs. Kevin Gausman (4-3, 2.25), 6:07 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Wednesday: Michael Kopech (1-1, 1.29) Hyun Jin Ryu (2-0, 5.48), 6:07 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Thursday: Johnny Cueto (0-1, 2.40) vs. Alek Manoah (5-1, 1.77), 2:07 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox walk-off victory comes at a big price
White Sox have all the baggage they need — and then some — for upcoming road trip
White Sox walk off Cubs in 12 innings
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson headed to IL with strained right groin
White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez hurt in first rehab game ‘not what you would hope’
Cubs drop White Sox below .500
The Latest
People visit memorials for victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, in City of Uvalde Town Square on May 26, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School after a man entered the school through an unlocked door and barricaded himself in a classroom where the victims were located.
Columnists
Put gun safety on voters’ minds this November
Congressional Republicans are about power, not being moral or rational. They have to be taken on and taken out politically.
By Jesse Jackson
 
ST22_swarmer_02_8x12.jpg
Cubs
Cubs doubleheader vs. Brewers filled with MLB debuts, Jonathan Villar to IL
The Cubs called up Matt Swarmer, Nelson Velázquez and Anderson Espinoza for the double-header Monday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Sueños Music Festival ended on Sunday night with a performance by J. Balvin.
Music
Sueños Music Festival 2022 reviews, Day 2: Sech, Jhay Cortez, Wisin y Yandel, J. Balvin
The second day of the first-ever reggaetón festival in Grant Park drew tens of thousands of fans.
By Ambar Colón
 
A security guard cleans the smeared cream from the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum, in Paris, France, on Sunday, after a visitor threw a piece of cake at the painting.
Art
Man disguised as old woman throws cake at glass protecting the Mona Lisa painting
The Paris prosecutor’s office said Monday that the 36-year-old man was detained following Sunday’s incident and sent to a police psychiatric unit.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago police and SWAT officers investigate in the 4400 block of West Walton Street where an alleged gunman barricaded himself in a building after one man was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in West Humboldt Park on the West Side. The suspect also suffered a gunshot wound in the incident, thought to be domestic, but officers didn’t fire any shots, police said.
Crime
SWAT team arrests man after 4 shot, 1 fatally, at West Humboldt Park home
“It’s usually peaceful and quiet here,” Stephanie Franco, 23, said, adding that she has a 3-month-old boy in the home. “This is scary.”
By Mohammad Samra
 