The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 30, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Kendall Graveman, Dylan Cease on restricted list for series in Toronto

Right-hander Kyle Crick was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to fill Graveman’s void in the bullpen.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ Kendall Graveman, Dylan Cease on restricted list for series in Toronto
Kendall Graveman is one of the White Sox’ top right-handed relievers. He’ll be unavailable for the series in Toronto because he’s not fully vaccinated.

Kendall Graveman of the White Sox pitches against the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 10, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Getty

The White Sox put right-handers Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman on the restricted list before their three-game series which opens in Toronto Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

The Canadian government requires entrants to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at least 14 days prior to entry.

Cease started against the Cubs Sunday and wouldn’t have pitched in the series. Graveman is one of the Sox’ top relievers with a 2.78 ERA with 19 strikeouts over 22 23 innings. He has two saves and 10 holds this season.

Right-hander Kyle Crick was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to fill the void left by Graveman. Krick has pitched to a 5.18 ERA in five appearances with the Sox this season.

Also, Dallas Keuchel, who was designated for assignment Friday, was placed on release waivers.

Players who go on the restricted list because they are unvaccinated won’t get paid or accrue major league service time.

