White Sox’ Kendall Graveman, Dylan Cease on restricted list for series in Toronto

The White Sox put right-handers Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman on the restricted list before their three-game series which opens in Toronto Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

The Canadian government requires entrants to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at least 14 days prior to entry.

Cease started against the Cubs Sunday and wouldn’t have pitched in the series. Graveman is one of the Sox’ top relievers with a 2.78 ERA with 19 strikeouts over 22 2⁄ 3 innings. He has two saves and 10 holds this season.

Right-hander Kyle Crick was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to fill the void left by Graveman. Krick has pitched to a 5.18 ERA in five appearances with the Sox this season.

Also, Dallas Keuchel, who was designated for assignment Friday, was placed on release waivers.

Players who go on the restricted list because they are unvaccinated won’t get paid or accrue major league service time.