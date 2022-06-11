Yoan Moncada’s struggles continue with 0-for-5 performance

Yoan Moncada hit a single during a five-run eighth inning Friday night that some interpreted as a potential springboard for the White Sox’s struggling third baseman.

But the process of returning to maximum production remains an ordeal, as evidenced by Moncada’s 0-for-5, three-strikeout performance Saturday in an 11-9 loss to the Rangers in10 innings.

Moncada made no excuses for his .133 batting average, with no home runs since May 14. The Sox desperately need a semblance of his 2021 production, when he had a .375 on-base percentage with an ability to carry the offense at different junctures.

Moncada injured his oblique prior to the final exhibition game, which disrupted his timing at the plate.

“Trying to find your rhythm and keep your rhythm is very complicatedbecause you’re trying to do your best, but trying to be cautious with your effort,” Moncada said. “You don’t want to the injury to get worse.”

Moncada continues to work on sharpening, and his defense at third base is superior to Jake Burger. But Burger has earned more playing time at designated hitter and third base because of his .346/.404/.788 slash line over his last 14 games, including a career-high seven-game hitting streak.

“Moncada’s got the talent to be a difference maker,” manager Tony La Russa said. “I think he’s going to be. … There are ways to get Burger into the lineup, DHing him is one way. But I hope we continue to have that problem. We’ll figure out the playing time.”

Curtain calls for Colin

Shortstop Colson Montgomery, the Sox’s first pick in the 2021 draft, entered play Saturday night with a streak of reaching base safely in 22 consecutive games in addition to batting .301 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 23 RBIs in 35 games at Class-A Kannapolis.

Montgomery made a favorable impression on La Russa during the organization’s mini camp in February.

“He’s a good-looking, competitive quick study, willing to work,” La Russa said. “He’s as good of a prospect as there is, and we’ve got several like that, in my opinion.”

Assistant general manager Chris Getz admires the maturity displayed by Montgomery and second-round pick Wes Kath (.234), who each graduated from high school one year ago.

“Their belief in themselves, their passion for being pro baseball players, their aspirations to be major league players, there are no questions in my mind,” Getz said. “And that is truly a testament to the scouting group in identifying players who are ready to play pro ball. They’re a joy to be around. They want to play every day. There is no panic in their game.”

Kelly’s comeback

Reliever Joe Kelly will pitch a simulated game Sunday with the expectation he will embark on a minor league rehab assignment shortly. Kelly hasn’t pitched since injuring his left hamstring May 25.

La Russa added that pitcher Vince Velasquez (left groin strain) should be ready to come off the 15-day injured list when he’s eligible Wednesday.

“We need to bolster that bullpen,” La Russa said.

