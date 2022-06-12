White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal feels better, stays off injured list

Catcher Yasmani Grandal’s left hamstring has improved to the point where he will remain off the injured list — for now.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Grandal was checked thoroughly before the game Sunday against the Rangers.

‘‘He’s feeling good,’’ La Russa said.

Grandal, who felt discomfort while running to first base in the third inning Saturday, will undergo a series of tests in the next few days, La Russa said.

In the meantime, the Sox purchased the contract of catcher Seby Zavala from Triple-A Charlotte. Zavala entered as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and grounded to second.

Unfortunately for the Sox’ well-worked bullpen, left-hander Aaron Bummer was put on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday, because of a left lat strain.

Bummer, who has a 3.06 ERA in 20 appearances, was unavailable for the first two games of the series against the Rangers, in which the Sox used Reynaldo Lopez as an opener for two innings and Davis Martin for five innings Friday, then stretched out Jimmy Lambert for 2‰ innings Saturday.

La Russa said the medical staff thinks Bummer will be ready to return when he’s eligible June 24. Because of the need for a fresh arm, Martin was optioned to Charlotte and left-hander Tanner Banks was recalled from there. Banks pitched two scoreless innings Sunday.

To make room for Zavala on the 40-man roster, the Sox designated catcher Yermin Mercedes for assignment. Mercedes was batting .230 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 25 games at Charlotte.

Kelly’s climb

Reliever Joe Kelly reported his arm and legs felt good after throwing about 20 pitches in a simulated game. Kelly, who hasn’t pitched since injuring his left hamstring May 25, is expected to start a rehab assignment Tuesday with shortstop Tim Anderson at Charlotte.

‘‘It’s the best I’ve probably thrown at 10:30 in the morning, velocity-wise,’’ Kelly said. ‘‘But everything else is good. Obviously, I was not as crisp as I wanted it to be, but it went great healthwise.’’

A walk on the wild side

Control problems have hindered the progress of Single-A Kannapolis pitcher Andrew Dalquist, a third-round pick in 2019 who has walked 31 in 45 2/3 innings and has a 5.72 ERA.

‘‘You see one to two innings that are very smooth and then a hiccup where he loses his delivery and tries to do too much,’’ assistant general manager Chris Getz said. ‘‘It’s a matter of staying in control, staying in the moment, not getting ahead of himself and continuing to compete.

‘‘He has a tendency to internalize. A lot of players do, even at the major-league level. But if you want to be consistent — and that consistency is so important to be a starting pitcher — you’ve got to find it, whether it’s cues [or] a reset button to go out there and perform and give us more innings.’’

