The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 25, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox win out over Vanderbilt for top draft pick Noah Schultz

“The day of the draft, I still didn’t know if he was going to be drafted, or if he was going to attend Vanderbilt until the Sox picked him,” Larry Schultz, Noah’s father, revealed Monday. “We weren’t quite sure what was going to happen.”

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE White Sox win out over Vanderbilt for top draft pick Noah Schultz
Noah Schultz is selected by the Chicago White Sox with the 26th pick of the MLB draft.

Noah Schultz is selected by the Chicago White Sox with the 26th pick of the MLB draft.

Jae C. Hong/AP

First-round draft pick Noah Schultz departed Sunday for Birmingham, Alabama, to attend a White Sox minicamp, a development that seemed iffy moments prior to his selection as the 26th overall pick on July 17.

“The day of the draft, I still didn’t know if he was going to be drafted, or if he was going to attend Vanderbilt until the Sox picked him,” Larry Schultz, Noah’s father, revealed Monday. “We weren’t quite sure what was going to happen.

“I was 50-50. I think college was a good opportunity.”

There was no trace of disappointment in Larry’s voice, just a reflection of the uncertainty leading up to the Sox’s decision to select the 6-foot-9, 220-pound left-hander from Oswego East High School.

That uncertainty officially ended Saturday when Schultz, who has been compared to Chris Sale, signed for a $2.8 million bonus — $10,600 more than the assigned slot value.

In electing to pursue a pro career, Schultz veered away from the path set by older sisters Emily and Ashley, who play softball at Stanford and Northwestern, respectively.

“Personally, my wife and I are big on college,” Larry Schultz said. “With Stanford, Northwestern and Vanderbilt would have been very good for all.”

The Schultz children played an array of sports, but Larry credited his wife Kim for ensuring that they fulfilled their academic work that allowed them to be accepted to three of the country’s most-elite universities.

“All three kids did a good job on their own and didn’t always need the extra push, but Kim was the driving force with the academics, which came first,” Larry said.

The Schultz kids participated in travel ball since their youth but there were no designs to play a sport in college.

“It was just something to teach them teamwork, teach them competition,and to have them physically active versus just sitting around inside all day,” Larry Schultz said.

The competition carried to the backyard, where Emily and Noah would play intense Wiffle ball games and occasionally would halt because of a disagreement or object harder than a Wiffle ball hitting the side of the house or landing on a neighbor’s property, Larry recalled.

“I don’t know if you can say who is the best athlete,” Noah said last week. “We’re all our own athletes, and we’re proud of what we’ve all become.”

Noah was a proven talent prior to his senior year, but a bout of mononucleosis after his first game heightened the uncertainty of his future.

“Mono was definitely unplanned,” Larry Schultz said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen.”

To make up for a lost senior year, Schultz pitched for Illinois Valley in the Prospect League and struck out 37 in 19 13 innings, with a Sox scout in attendance for all six of Schultz’s games. “The arrow was pointing up,” White Sox area scout J.J. Lally said.

But some tweets suggested Schultz wanted a bonus in excess of $3 million and would be headed to Vanderbilt.

“I’ll read things on Twitter and chuckle at some of them,” Larry Schultz said. “I’m sure some of them have sources, and others don’t.”

Unbeknownst to many, Noah met with adviser Jim Pizzolatto of the Boras Corp. a month before the draft to see what it would take to get him to forgo a Vanderbilt education and experience.

“It was a great school to be committed to,” said Noah, who already had his classes set for the fall semester. “I loved it. But this opportunity is something too good to pass up.”

Furthermore, Schultz’s participation in the Prospect League “told us ‘I want to show I can play pro ball,’ “ Lally said.

In hindsight, Lally believes the bout of mono allowed Schultz to fall to their pick to their delight and amazement.

And now Schultz embarks on a pro career instead of juggling fall ball and homework.

“It’s a new beginning to move forward,” Larry Schultz said.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
David Ortiz gets another hit at Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Eloy Jimenez says discomfort in hamstring ‘is going to be there for a while’
Dylan Cease extends scoreless streak as White Sox hammer Guardians
White Sox rally for doubleheader split vs. Guardians but leave a lot to be desired
Yasmani Grandal feeling good Saturday after returning to White Sox’ lineup day before
Home-ruin derby for Cubs and White Sox
The Latest
Brown Line trains are bypassing Paulina
Crime
Debate over CTA safety reignites after Red Line rider pulls knife on seven robbers, killing 15-year-old boy who police say had a gun
It was the second time in three days that a Red Line rider used a knife to fend off a large group, and it comes as the CTA has had problems hiring unarmed guards.
By Manny Ramos and David Struett
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields had a 73.2 passer rating in 12 games (10 starts) as a rookie in 2021.
Bears
Will Bears arrow be pointing up or down after 2022? Our annual test of fans’ optimism
With the Bears in rebuild mode under new general manager Ryan Poles, it seems like they can only go up from here. But it’s the Bears — you just never know.
By Mark Potash
 
Vice President of Restorative Justice at Lawndale Christian Legal Center Amy Campanelli, who was the former Cook County public defender, sits in her office at Lawndale Christian Legal Center, a restorative justice-centered organization that provides legal, social, psychological and employment services to young adults in North Lawndale, during a tour of their office in the Lawndale neighborhood, Thursday morning, April 28, 2022.
Metro/State
Fighting crime one apartment at a time: Illinois groups seek to lower recidivism through housing
After the abolishment of cash bail in Illinois, some jail support groups in Illinois are turning to the next steps in the process: helping “justice-involved” people looking for housing.
By Zack Miller
 
A photo of Bears linebacker Roquan Smith at practice in July 2021.
Bears
Bears LB Roquan Smith a question mark for training camp because of contract status
It has long seemed a like a sure thing that the Bears would sign Smith to a contract extension, but it has bubbled into a significant concern.
By Jason Lieser
 
A man was found guilty of kidnapping a mall security guard and robbing phone stores Nov. 1, 2016 in suburban West Dundee.
City Hall
CHA to settle lawsuit with ‘poorest of the poor’ residents
For years, CHA failed to clearly notify residents that they might qualify for waivers for the housing authority’s minimum rent.
By Andy Grimm
 