The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 29, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox, Tim Anderson are a tossed cause in loss to Athletics

Anderson could be facing a possible suspension for his actions after getting ejected for arguing a strike in the seventh inning of the 7-3 loss.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE White Sox, Tim Anderson are a tossed cause in loss to Athletics
Oakland Athletics v Chicago White Sox

Tim Anderson was ejected after making contact with umpire Nick Mahrley in the seventh inning Friday night.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Shortstop Tim Anderson could be facing a possible suspension for his actions after getting ejected for arguing a strike in the seventh inning of the White Sox’ 7-3 loss to the Athletics on Friday.

Anderson took exception to a strike call by plate umpire Nick Mahrley and was tossed. As the argument continued, the bill of Anderson’s helmet struck Mahrley’s cap. Manager Tony La Russa resumed Anderson’s argument and was thrown out, as well.

The ejection occurred moments after Josh Harrison hit a two-run home run off reliever Domingo Acevedo to cut the Sox’ deficit to 5-3.

Lynn languishes again

The maddening, injury-plagued season of Sox starter Lance Lynn took another frustrating twist when he allowed three home runs. Lynn tied a season high with eight strikeouts, but the homers haunted him while the offense struggled against Athletics starter James Kaprelian.

A dropped throw by first baseman Jose Abreu to start the second inning set up a three-run homer by Stephen Piscotty. Lynn retired the next 10 batters and 13 of the next 14, but home runs by Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus in the sixth knocked him out.

Sox starters had allowed one homer and posted a 1.84 ERA in their last five starts before Lynn’s struggles. Lynn entered the game with a 4-0 record and 2.21 ERA in his previous seven starts against the Athletics dating to June 7, 2019.

The Sox’ offense went flat after Abreu hit a single to score AJ Pollock with two outs in the first. Kaprelian retired 11 consecutive batters and 13 of the next 14 before Anderson led off the sixth with a double.

Pollock drew a walk, but the rally stalled after Abreu grounded to Kaprelian and Yasmani Grandal struck out.

Kaprelian has a 1.93 ERA while holding opponents to a .182 batting average in five July starts.

Running down a dream

The Sox’ baserunning blunders reached a new low Wednesday when Leury Garcia was picked off third base after a walk and Abreu was doubled off second base.

But La Russa wants his players to remain aggressive on the basepaths with some discretion.

“You can take a one-step lead, and you don’t get doubled off and you don’t take extra bases,” La Russa said before the game. “So we’ve made some mistakes where we’re not smart. But most of the mistakes we’ve made have come from aggressiveness. And what you do, you just coach it up. You find out why that was a mistake.

“But you don’t take aggressiveness out of the team. I don’t think it’s bizarre. I think we’ve made mistakes, and some of the mistakes [came] in a game we lost. Who knows? It might have made a difference. But like I say, you go station to station, that’s not a good offensive philosophy. And you got to get good jumps, trust your instincts and sometimes too far. And remember that it’s a learning experience.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox righty Reynaldo Lopez lands on IL; Luis Robert begins rehab assignment
Upgrades welcome for White Sox’ bullpen
Mistakes on bases, bullpen failure in ninth cost White Sox, who fall back to .500
White Sox’ Joe Kelly exits with right biceps discomfort; Lopez out with sore back
White Sox hold on to defeat Rockies
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks faces special challenges pitching in Colorado’s thin air
The Latest
Sky_vs_Liberty_Jeff_Haynes_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__2_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Courtney Vandersloot returns to form after concussion in Sky’s 89-81 victory vs. Liberty
Vandersloot led all scorers with 23 points to go with nine assists and six rebounds.
By Annie Costabile
 
Cubs_Pirates_Baseball__2_.JPG
Cubs
David Ross apologizes for gesture: ‘Don’t want any kids out there giving the birds’
The Cubs manager was caught on camera Thursday holding up both middle fingers.
By Maddie Lee
 
US. Rep. Robin Kelly speaks at a news conference earlier this week as, U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others listen.
Elections
Pritzker wins state party leadership battle after U.S. Rep. Kelly exits, clearing path for governor’s choice
The issue is whether a federal office holder should be the state party chair, because federal rules limit the ability of a member of Congress to do substantial fundraising for state level races. “If you look over the last 16 months, you see it hasn’t worked,” Pritzker said Friday, before Kelly opted out of the race.
By Lynn SweetTina Sfondeles, and 1 more
 
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Capitol.
Washington
Ban on some semi-automatic weapons passes House
The high-powered firearms are now widely blamed as the weapon of choice among young men responsible for many of the most devastating mass shootings. Restrictions on the manufacture and sale of the weapons had passed in 1994, but were allowed to expire a decade later,
By Lisa Mascaro | Associated Press and Kevin Freking | Associated Press
 
Sneed073122.jpg
Columnists
Patrick Quinn could make a run at Lori Lightfoot
Sneed: Bolstered by polling, former governor supported mayor last time
By Michael Sneed
 