White Sox, Tim Anderson are a tossed cause in loss to Athletics

Shortstop Tim Anderson could be facing a possible suspension for his actions after getting ejected for arguing a strike in the seventh inning of the White Sox’ 7-3 loss to the Athletics on Friday.

Anderson took exception to a strike call by plate umpire Nick Mahrley and was tossed. As the argument continued, the bill of Anderson’s helmet struck Mahrley’s cap. Manager Tony La Russa resumed Anderson’s argument and was thrown out, as well.

The ejection occurred moments after Josh Harrison hit a two-run home run off reliever Domingo Acevedo to cut the Sox’ deficit to 5-3.

Lynn languishes again

The maddening, injury-plagued season of Sox starter Lance Lynn took another frustrating twist when he allowed three home runs. Lynn tied a season high with eight strikeouts, but the homers haunted him while the offense struggled against Athletics starter James Kaprelian.

A dropped throw by first baseman Jose Abreu to start the second inning set up a three-run homer by Stephen Piscotty. Lynn retired the next 10 batters and 13 of the next 14, but home runs by Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus in the sixth knocked him out.

Sox starters had allowed one homer and posted a 1.84 ERA in their last five starts before Lynn’s struggles. Lynn entered the game with a 4-0 record and 2.21 ERA in his previous seven starts against the Athletics dating to June 7, 2019.

The Sox’ offense went flat after Abreu hit a single to score AJ Pollock with two outs in the first. Kaprelian retired 11 consecutive batters and 13 of the next 14 before Anderson led off the sixth with a double.

Pollock drew a walk, but the rally stalled after Abreu grounded to Kaprelian and Yasmani Grandal struck out.

Kaprelian has a 1.93 ERA while holding opponents to a .182 batting average in five July starts.

Running down a dream

The Sox’ baserunning blunders reached a new low Wednesday when Leury Garcia was picked off third base after a walk and Abreu was doubled off second base.

But La Russa wants his players to remain aggressive on the basepaths with some discretion.

“You can take a one-step lead, and you don’t get doubled off and you don’t take extra bases,” La Russa said before the game. “So we’ve made some mistakes where we’re not smart. But most of the mistakes we’ve made have come from aggressiveness. And what you do, you just coach it up. You find out why that was a mistake.

“But you don’t take aggressiveness out of the team. I don’t think it’s bizarre. I think we’ve made mistakes, and some of the mistakes [came] in a game we lost. Who knows? It might have made a difference. But like I say, you go station to station, that’s not a good offensive philosophy. And you got to get good jumps, trust your instincts and sometimes too far. And remember that it’s a learning experience.”

