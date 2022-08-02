White Sox reinstate center fielder Luis Robert

Luis Robert was activated about an hour and a half before the White Sox game against the Royals Tuesday, but was not in the starting lineup.

Robert has been sidelined since July 15 and has played in just one minor league rehab game at Triple-A Charlotte, as a designated hitter Friday. He took batting practice Tuesday and will be available to play Wednesday.

“Over the course of the next seven to 10 days, at least through the doubleheader in Kansas City next [Wednesday], we’re going to have to govern his usage a little bit,” Hahn said.

Robert, who was on the injured list with lightheadedness and blurred vision, was dealing with cold symptoms since last weekend. But the symptoms have gone away, Hahn said.

“I believe he was suffering the effects of a virus, probably a not very satisfying way of saying it,” Hahn said. “But the reality is he did have a couple of vitamin deficiencies that we’ve been able to address that have been linked to causing his symptoms, and fortunately those symptoms have resolved.”

Robert is hitting .301 with 12 homers, 54 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 74 games. He has been through a battery of tests that ruled out serious issues.

Hahn said “there’s a confidence this is behind him and he’ll be able to continue on as if nothing has happened.”

Roster moves

In addition to adding Robert to the roster, the Sox activated left-hander Jake Diekman, whom they acquired from the Red Sox in a trade for Reese McGuire Monday, and made four other roster moves.

Right-hander Tobias Myers was claimed off waivers from the Giants and assigned to Charlotte, infielder Jake Burger (wrist) was returned from his injury rehabilitation assignment and optioned him to Charlotte, right-hander Davis Martin was optioned to Charlotte and righty Vince Velasquez (blister) started an injury rehab assignment in Charlotte.

Diekman likes to work

Diekman is eighth in the majors among relievers with 44 appearances.

‘My goal is to pitch as much as possible,” Diekman Tuesday. “I feel you earn your paycheck that way. If they want to throw me 70 times, then do it.”

Diekman, 35, has made 60-plus appearances in a season six times and 70-plus three times.

After losing Garrett Crochet to Tommy John surgery and Aaron Bummer, out till September with a lat strain, the Sox have been getting by with Tanner Banks as the only left-hander on the pitching staff.

Cease is AL Pitcher of the Month — again

Right-hander Dylan Cease was named American League Pitcher of the Month for July. Cease is the first Sox pitcher to win the honor in consecutive months.

Cease went 5-1 with a 0.76 ERA and 40 strikeouts over six July starts with all three runs allowed on solo home runs. He led the AL in ERA and wins and tied for fifth in strikeouts.

Cease gave up one earned run or less in all six July starts and in 12 straight since May 29, joining the New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom (2021) as the only starters since 1913 to accomplish that feat.

The last pitcher to be honored in consecutive months was Houston’s Gerrit Cole in June and July 2019. Cease (11-4, 2.01) ERA was overlooked for the All-Star Game but is a top Cy Young Award candidate.

“I try not to think too far ahead like that,” Cease said. “But I think I’m probably putting myself at least in the running.”



