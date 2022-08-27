White Sox’ Yoan Moncada lands on 10-day injured list with left hamstring strain

The risk of playing short-handed was too great for the White Sox, who put third baseman Yoan Moncada on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Friday, with a left hamstring strain.

“We just can’t play short all week for the situation,” said manager Tony La Russa, who originally thought that Moncada could return within a few days after injuring his leg Thursday at Baltimore.

In a corresponding move, infielder Leury Garcia was activated from the 10-day IL, despite playing only one game on a rehab assignment for Triple-A Charlotte.

Garcia, who recovered from a lower back strain, provides more infield versatility, especially at shortstop while Tim Anderson recovers from a left hand injury.

This marks the latest setback for Moncada, who is batting .197 with a .581 OPS in 80 games.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal, who went 2-for-4 on Friday while catching and playing first in his first rehab game for Charlotte, is expected to rejoin the Sox next week, La Russa said.

Grandal is recovering from a left knee strain and is eligible to return Wednesday.

Bummer’s battle

Left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer, who hasn’t pitched since June 7 because of a left lat strain, threw 18 pitches in his second simulated game and believes he could embark on a rehab assignment as soon as Tuesday.

“Very impressive,” La Russa said. “We knew what we were missing, but that was just a reminder.”

The long layoff has curbed Bummer’s rush to return.

“So as good as I can feel right now, I understand that you need a revamp time,” Bummer said. “Because whenever we come back, it’s not going to be something where you say, ‘Hey, you need two days off.’ Whenever I get back, I need to be ready to go.

“So to make sure I can throw on one day’s rest or no days’ rest, those are things that when we’re making a final push that I’ve got to be ready to do. Charlotte is kind of the answer and test for that.”

This and that

Gavin Sheets hit a three-run homer in the first inning, but Davis Martin walked three and threw two wild pitches during a five-run second against the Diamondbacks. Catcher Carlos Perez was charged with interference during the rally but collected his first major-league hit in the second.

• Pitcher Lance Lynn was put on the bereavement list but is expected to return to take his next scheduled start against the Royals, La Russa said.

• Charlotte put Jake Burger on the seven-day IL because of a non-displaced fracture of his left wrist.

