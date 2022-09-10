Tony La Russa cleared to attend Dave Stewart event Sunday in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. — White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been cleared by his doctors to travel to Oakland to participate in Sunday’s pregame ceremony retiring Dave Stewart’s uniform number for the Oakland Athletics, the Sox announced Saturday.

La Russa will travel with the team to Chicago following Sunday’s game in Oakland, but his doctors have not cleared his return to the dugout as an active manager.

La Russa, 77, has undergone medical tests in Phoenix and has missed the Sox’ last 11 games.

The Sox are 8-3 in the last 11 games with bench coach Miguel Cairo managing, and while La Russa hopes to return, he is also conscience about not wanting to disrupt a good thing.

“We want Tony to get better and healthy and make sure we’re firing on all cylinders,” closer Liam Hendriks said after the team’s 5-3 win Saturday night, “but Miggy stepped up admirably into that role.”

La Russa managed the Athletics from 1986-95. A number of his former A’s players will attend the ceremony on Sunday, which was planned for when the Sox played the A’s.



