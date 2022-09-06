The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Mariners shutout drops White Sox three games behind Guardians in AL Central

Johnny Cueto pitched six innings of one-run ball for the White Sox (68-68)

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Mariners shutout drops White Sox three games behind Guardians in AL Central
White_Sox_Mariners_Baseball_14_.jpg

AP Photos

SEATTLE — Johnny Cueto did what he could.

It just wasn’t enough against Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert, and the White Sox fell back to three games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central standings after a 3-0 loss Tuesday night.

Gilbert (12-5, 3.23 ERA) was a handful, striking out nine and walking one over six innings of five-hit ball as Seattle (77-59) evened the three-game series which concludes Wednesday afternoon.

Cueto was right there battling Gilbert, allowing one run over six-plus innings, his team-high 16th start of six or more innings. Cueto lowered his ERA to 2.87, allowing five hits, three walks and striking out three. It was a 1-0 game until Cal Raleigh’s two-run homer in the eighth against Reynaldo Lopez with two outs.

The Sox (68-68) were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base.

The Mariners got their run in the fourth when Ty France led off with a double, took third on Mitch Haniger’s fly ball and was awarded home when right fielder Gavin Sheets’ throw to third got past third baseman Yoan Moncada and went beyong Cueto’s reach backing up and out of play off a TV camera.

Moncada tried to make a swipe tag but probably had no play and haphazardly let the ball get by him.

Matt Brash, Andres Munoz and Paul Sewald finished up with scoreless relief as the Mariners (77-59) won after having a seven-game winning streak snapped Monday. The Sox lost for the second time in seven games.

Luis Robert was struck by a pitch from Gilbert on his left hand during his first at-bat and left the game after his second at-bat. X-rays were negative, Robert has a bruise, and he’s day-to-day.

Robert has been dealing with a sore left wrist which, along with a brief paternity leave, kept him out of the lineup for two weeks. When he took his left hand off the bat on a swing, it appeared he might be dealing with the same issue, but the hit by pitch only complicated things.

He was replaced by Adam Engel, who led off the seventh against Brash with a single but was promptly thrown out stealing for the first out.

Moncada had two singles in his first two at-bats after coming off the injured list.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Wrist injury forces White Sox’ Luis Robert to leave game early
White Sox winning — and having more fun — in first week of September
Lance Lynn’s seven stellar innings carry White Sox past Mariners in road trip opener
Taking a deep statistical dive into Dylan Cease’s gem
Yoan Moncada, Aaron Bummer reinstated from White Sox’ injured list
White Sox back to .500 after dropping series finale to Twins
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
AP22250024960732.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sun drop ‘messy’ messaging and grab a dominant victory against Sky
The Sun beat the Sky with a free-flowing offensive performance, much like what the Sky is known for. They shot 56.9% from the field and 40% from three.
By Annie Costabile
 
merlin_107972934.jpg
Chicago
Fallen Chicago Police officers remembered at Gold Star Families Memorial
“There’s no greater love than this, that I would lay down my life for a friend. They gave their lives in protection of the residents of the city of Chicago,” Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Sky_Sun_Basketball.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky no-show at fiery Sun sets the table for a tense Game 5. Is this a rivalry? It better be
One must assume Candace Parker and Co. are as ticked off as they’ve been at any point since Day 1 of training camp.
By Steve Greenberg
 
White Sox center fielder Luis Robert is hurt again.
White Sox
Wrist injury forces White Sox’ Luis Robert to leave game early
Robert was hit by a pitch on the left wrist in the second inning Tuesday against the Mariners. X-rays were negative, and he’s day-to-day with a bruise.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 