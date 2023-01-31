The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox announce player development staff

All minor league managers received promotions to their 2023 assignments.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox announce player development staff
Minor league hitting coach Nicky Delmonico.

Former White Sox outfielder Nicky Delmonico will serve as hitting coach of the Class AA Birmingham Barons in 2023.

Charlie Riedel/AP

Justin Jirschele (Triple-A Charlotte), Lorenzo Bundy (Double-A Birmingham), Guillermo Quiroz (Advanced-A Winston-Salem), Patrick Leyland (Low-A Kannapolis) and Danny González (Arizona Complex League Sox) will manage the White Sox’ minor league teams in 2023, the team said Tuesday in announcing its player development staff.

All managers moved up one level from 2022.

“The group we have assembled to help lead and develop our minor league players, from coordinators to managers and coaches, is as strong of a group as we have had here with diverse backgrounds and high level experience,” said Chris Getz, Sox assistant general manager/player development. “We have had a productive offseason with multiple in-person camps and a successful rollout and execution of our new strength and conditioning program.”

Former Sox outfielder Nicky Delmonico (hitting coach) and right-hander Danny Farquhar (pitching coach) were promoted from Winston-Salem to Birmingham, and former left-hander Donnie Veal was promoted from rehab pitching coach to assistant pitching coordinator.

Blake Hickman was named pitching coach at Kannapolis. A graduate of the White Sox Amateur City Elite (ACE) program and Simeon who pitched in 50 minor league games for the Sox from 2017-18, Hickman makes his coaching debut.

Leyland, 32, is the son of Jim Leyland.

“We are well positioned to hit the ground running next month and will continue our goal of getting the most out of our players in preparation for playing in Chicago,” Getz said.

14748.jpg
5949.jpg
31590.jpg
16829.jpg
70113.jpg
77874.jpg

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox claim righty A.J. Alexy off waivers from Twins
White Sox ‘have plenty of options’ to fill closer void
The shift hits the ban
Is this ‘The Ex-Files’ or is this baseball trivia?
Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will return to White Sox’ TV booth on multiyear deals
White Sox invite 26 to spring training
The Latest
judge_and_gavel.0.jpg
Crime
Former food service director of Harvey school district charged with stealing $1.5 million worth of chicken wings
Vera Liddell, 66, who worked for Harvey School District 152 for more than 10 years, was charged with theft and operating a criminal enterprise, according to Cook County court records.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Winsin &amp; Yandel perform at the 2022 inaugural Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park. The band returns to headline day one of this year’s festival on May 27.&nbsp;
Music
Wisin y Yandel, Grupo Firme among the scheduled performers at Sueños 2023
The two-day Latin music festival is set for May 27 and 28 in Grant Park.
By Ambar Colón
 
Jussie Smollett speaks to Judge James Linn after being sentenced at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 10, 2022.
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett given more time to file appeal brief, but court warns ‘no further extension will be granted’
The actor and singer is appealing his 2021 conviction for staging a hate crime against himself in Chicago and lying about it.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
This statue of King Leopold II was re-erected in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, in 2005 to remind people of the horrors of his colonial rule.
Columnists
Black history just won’t stay buried
The horrors of the Congo long outlived Belgian domination.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Dozens of mourners gather for a vigil in Highland Park, one day after a gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens more by firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park parade shooting: Prosecutors ask judge for more time to collect evidence against alleged shooter
Robert Crimo III was last in court in November, when prosecutors told a judge they had shared 2,500 pages of evidence with the defense and expected to share thousands of pages more.
By David Struett
 