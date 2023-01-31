White Sox announce player development staff

Justin Jirschele (Triple-A Charlotte), Lorenzo Bundy (Double-A Birmingham), Guillermo Quiroz (Advanced-A Winston-Salem), Patrick Leyland (Low-A Kannapolis) and Danny González (Arizona Complex League Sox) will manage the White Sox’ minor league teams in 2023, the team said Tuesday in announcing its player development staff.

All managers moved up one level from 2022.

“The group we have assembled to help lead and develop our minor league players, from coordinators to managers and coaches, is as strong of a group as we have had here with diverse backgrounds and high level experience,” said Chris Getz, Sox assistant general manager/player development. “We have had a productive offseason with multiple in-person camps and a successful rollout and execution of our new strength and conditioning program.”

Former Sox outfielder Nicky Delmonico (hitting coach) and right-hander Danny Farquhar (pitching coach) were promoted from Winston-Salem to Birmingham, and former left-hander Donnie Veal was promoted from rehab pitching coach to assistant pitching coordinator.

Blake Hickman was named pitching coach at Kannapolis. A graduate of the White Sox Amateur City Elite (ACE) program and Simeon who pitched in 50 minor league games for the Sox from 2017-18, Hickman makes his coaching debut.

Leyland, 32, is the son of Jim Leyland.

“We are well positioned to hit the ground running next month and will continue our goal of getting the most out of our players in preparation for playing in Chicago,” Getz said.