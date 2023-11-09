The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 9, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. wins Silver Slugger

Robert Jr., batted .264/.315/.542 with 38 home runs, 36 doubles and 80 RBI in a career-high 145 games in 2023.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. wins Silver Slugger
Luis Robert Jr. rounds the bases in Anaheim, Calif., after one of his 38 home runs in 2023. (Getty Images)

Luis Robert Jr. of the White Sox celebrates a home runs against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 28, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Getty Images)

Getty

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. received his first American League Silver Slugger Award Thursday, given to the best offensive players at each position in their respective leagues.

Robert Jr., batted .264/.315/.542 with 38 home runs, 36 doubles, one triple and 80 RBI in a career-high 145 games in 2023. It’s the first Silver Slugger for Robert, 26, who played with , Silver Slugger winners José Abreu, Tim Anderson and Eloy Jiménez during his rookie season in 2020.

“I feel very happy and humbled to win this award. This is the result of all the hard work that I did in preparation for this past season,” Robert Jr. said. “My goal is to win every single award that exists in baseball, but the biggest one, my biggest goal is to win a World Series ring, to be a World Series Champion.”

Robert Jr., a Gold Glove finalist but not a winner this season, was tied for second in the AL in extra-base hits with 75, was third in home runs and slugging percentage, fifth in OPS (.857) and seventh with 296 total bases.

The 26-year-old Cuban made his first All-Star Game and was the first player in franchise history with 35-plus homers, 35-plus doubles, 80-plus RBI, 90-plus runs scored and 20-plus stolen bases in a season. He was one of the few highlights for a Sox team that was 61-101, one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

The awards are voted on by major league managers and coaches. Three outfielders, regardless of specific position, are honored in each league.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Jason Benetti leaves White Sox’ TV booth for Tigers’ with one year left on contract
White Sox’ shortstop focus shifting toward Colson Montgomery
By any name, White Sox’ new GM Chris Getz has lots of fixing up to do
‘No untouchables’ on White Sox’ roster, general manager Chris Getz says
With ‘invaluable experience,’ Tony La Russa stays involved with White Sox
White Sox name Marcus Thames hitting coach, complete staff
The Latest
State Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, on Thursday discussed his bill to lift the moratorium on new nuclear power plants in Illinois.
Springfield
Lawmakers approve lifting Illinois moratorium on new nuclear reactors
Proponents say smaller nuclear reactors will help get the state to its goal of being carbon-free by 2045 by providing an alternative to coal and natural gas. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign the measure.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Venezuelan migrants Cristian Gonzalez and Nazareth Garcia chat with their 2-year-old daughter, Aranza, at the Austin District police station in Chicago. Without work authorization, migrants are left dependent on the city, creating the situation where over 12,000 migrants are in shelters and over 3,000 are at police stations and airports.
Immigration
Biden migrant work permit clinic launches in Chicago
The clinic opening comes amid a backlog of migrants in shelters awaiting housing through a state program. Quick access to work permits could change that.
By Michael Loria and Lynn Sweet
 
Britney Coleman (as Barbara, from far left), Will Burton (as Adam), Isabella Esler (as Lydia) and Justin Collette as the title character in “Beetlejuice” the stage musical.
Theater
Bells and whistles bury story and characters in ‘Beetlejuice’ stage musical
The experience is akin to being in a high-end, R-rated haunted house for two and a half hours.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
merlin_67042017.jpg
News
Jury takes 2 hours to convict man of fatally shooting 11-year-old Takiya Holmes in 2017
“We won the case but we still lost my daughter,” the girl’s mother, Naikeeia Williams, said. “I’m happy it’s over. I’m happy justice was served for my daughter.”
By Matthew Hendrickson and Isabel Funk
 
Former Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady is joining President Joe Biden’s administration after being fired by Mayor Brandon Johnson in August.
Health
Dr. Allison Arwady takes job at top U.S. health agency to curb overdoses, suicides
After leading Chicago through the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s public health commissioner was abruptly fired by Mayor Brandon Johnson. She joins President Joe Biden’s administration in January.
By Brett Chase
 