White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. wins Silver Slugger

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. received his first American League Silver Slugger Award Thursday, given to the best offensive players at each position in their respective leagues.

Robert Jr., batted .264/.315/.542 with 38 home runs, 36 doubles, one triple and 80 RBI in a career-high 145 games in 2023. It’s the first Silver Slugger for Robert, 26, who played with , Silver Slugger winners José Abreu, Tim Anderson and Eloy Jiménez during his rookie season in 2020.

“I feel very happy and humbled to win this award. This is the result of all the hard work that I did in preparation for this past season,” Robert Jr. said. “My goal is to win every single award that exists in baseball, but the biggest one, my biggest goal is to win a World Series ring, to be a World Series Champion.”

Robert Jr., a Gold Glove finalist but not a winner this season, was tied for second in the AL in extra-base hits with 75, was third in home runs and slugging percentage, fifth in OPS (.857) and seventh with 296 total bases.

The 26-year-old Cuban made his first All-Star Game and was the first player in franchise history with 35-plus homers, 35-plus doubles, 80-plus RBI, 90-plus runs scored and 20-plus stolen bases in a season. He was one of the few highlights for a Sox team that was 61-101, one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

The awards are voted on by major league managers and coaches. Three outfielders, regardless of specific position, are honored in each league.

