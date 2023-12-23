White Sox, Getz have more work to do before spring training opens

As 2023 comes to a close, it’s still unclear what the White Sox will look like in 2024 under first-year general manager Chris Getz.

Oddsmakers envision something worse than the Twins, Guardians, Tigers and Royals in the soft American League Central. BetOnline pegs the Sox at just 20-1 to win the division, making them the favorites to finish last, as they did this past season.

Take that for what it’s worth.

With about seven weeks before pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Glendale, Arizona, Getz isn’t done shaping a roster that might not include ace right-hander Dylan Cease, a valuable trade chip for a GM looking to rebuild an organization that’s broken from the farm system on up.

After free-agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed Thursday with the Dodgers, it might take Blake Snell also signing before the market for Cease heats up — and odds are that Cease and his two years of contract control are dealt (he’ll have an estimated salary between $8 million and $9 million in 2024). Getz aims to exchange the 2022 AL Cy Young runner-up and strikeout artist, 27, for depth where it’s needed — in the farm system Getz oversaw for the last four years, and on the big-league level.

What’s obvious is that any plan involving Cease on the market doesn’t include intent to win next season. While saying they want to be more athletic and apply more pressure on the basepaths, the Sox also declined 2019 batting champion Tim Anderson’s option for next season.

Perhaps the Sox, who finished 81-81 and 61-101 in two disastrous seasons after a pair of postseason appearances, can attempt to be contenders again in 2025.

“I’ve said it before — we’re fortunate to be in the AL Central,” Getz said.

For now, the best a frustrated, grumbling fan base can hope for is improved defense, a better clubhouse culture and (fingers crossed) steps forward from a few young pitchers among a large group of unprovens hoping to advance the cause. The Sox’ pitching staff in late December is thin, even with Cease.

So Getz has work to do between now and Glendale. The Sox were thought to have won the offseason numerous times under the previous front-office regime, only to disappoint when games actually mattered. Their odds of winning this offseason are probably similar to their odds of winning the division, although Getz has made a good first impression with his table-setting moves to date:

• Nov. 16: Traded lefty reliever Aaron Bummer to the Braves for right-hander Michael Soroka, left-hander Jared Shuster, middle infielders Nicky Lopez and Braden Shewmake and right-hander Riley Gowens.

• Nov. 28: Signed free-agent shortstop Paul DeJong.

• Dec. 6: Selected left-hander Shane Drohan in the Rule 5 draft.

• Dec. 9: Acquired catcher Max Stassi from the Braves for cash and a player to be named later.

• Dec. 13: Signed free-agent right-hander Erick Fedde.

The Braves valued Bummer’s stuff and upside so much that they parted with five players for him. None was a coveted trade target for anyone, but they aren’t without utility. Soroka and Shuster are rotation candidates, and Lopez strengthens the middle infield defensively. All three have major-league experience.

While his plunging offensive production is a concern, DeJong cost the Sox only $1.75 million, a small investment for better defense and savvy at shortstop.

Stassi also upgrades at a premium position and provides a needed complement to Korey Lee. The Sox are paying just the major-league minimum $760,000 of his $7 million salary for 2024, and his club option for $7.5 million in 2025 will be there if he proves worthy. He didn’t play in 2023 for health and family reasons after batting .180/.267/.303 in 2022.

Fedde’s 5.41 ERA over 102 games, including 88 starts in six seasons with the Nationals, is nothing to be excited about. But the Sox believe his MVP season in Korea in 2023 following adjustments were worth $15 million over two seasons.

As a Rule 5 selection, Drohan (5.05 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A last season) has an inside track on making the Opening Day roster and staying on the active roster as a reliever.

There are more moves coming, but chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is trimming payroll, so the extent of them is not yet known. The Sox need a right fielder, and in the spirit of being more athletic on the field and the basepaths, they could be open to trading designated hitter and outfielder Eloy Jimenez.

When former Sox executives Ken Williams and Rick Hahn flexed their 1-2 combo muscle atop the decision-making chain (below Reinsdorf), it was never fully clear how they decided upon player-acquisition moves. With Getz handed the keys to be the sole top decision-maker, the view is much less murky. When he left the winter meetings earlier this month, what lay ahead was unknown.

“I wouldn’t say that we feel like we’re knocking on the door of something,” Getz said. “But it’s more getting a better idea of where we stand, whether it be acquiring a guy through free agency or trade. I will say we’re very organized. We’ve done a nice job this offseason with setting out a plan and feel really good about where we’re at so far. We want to continue to capture the momentum.”

