White Sox casting wide net around starting-pitcher possibilities

You would need at least two hands to count the number of starting-pitcher possibilities for the White Sox in 2024. Strength in numbers isn’t something you can count on, but the Sox are taking a glass-half-full view as they piece together a rotation for next season.

In 2023, the Sox looked to be in good shape with a starting five of Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech and Mike Clevinger. But there was no depth at Triple-A Charlotte, a common issue for Sox teams in recent years.

Lynn and Giolito were traded when the Sox crashed and burned on a path to 101 losses. Clevinger, who turned out to be the most effective of the lot, is a free agent. And Cease might be dealt as first-year general manager Chris Getz looks to add needed depth to the roster and farm system.

‘‘We broke training camp with six starters [last year], only one for depth,’’ manager Pedro Grifol said. ‘‘This year, with all those kids finishing up at Triple-A and the trades [at the Aug. 1 deadline and offseason], we’re looking at 11, 12, maybe 14 starters deep who have the capability of pitching in the big leagues this year if we need it.”

The list is deep or thin, depending on how you look at it. There’s no overabundance of accomplishment in it.

‘‘As far as the depth for starting pitching, I’m really happy. And we’re not done by any means. I’m OK with where we’re at.’’

Take your guess as to how many Sox pitchers will make starts in 2024. On the eve of the new year, here is the list — which might expand, especially if Cease is dealt:

Cease: He well might be traded for more prospects and depth. If not, the Sox will have their Opening Day starter for 2023 back.

Erick Fedde: The former Nationals first-round pick struggled in the majors for six seasons, then had an extraordinary season in Korea in 2023 after he made changes and strengthened his shoulder. Will it translate in his return to the majors? The Sox invested $15 million over two seasons believing it will. Fedde, 30, is oozing confidence.

Kopech: 2024 will be pivotal for Kopech, whose 5-12, 5.43 ERA season — which he finished in the bullpen — wasn’t what the Sox envisioned when they traded ace Chris Sale to the Red Sox for him and third baseman Yoan Moncada in 2016.

Touki Toussaint: A claim from the Guardians off the waiver wire, he pitched like a serviceable back-end starter in 2023, making 15 starts and posting a 4.97 ERA. He ranked behind Clevinger, Cease and Giolito in wins above replacement among Sox starters last season.

Jared Shuster: A first-round draft pick in 2020, he made the Braves’ Opening Day roster in 2023 but was sent down after two starts. He made 11 starts for the Braves last season, going 4-3 with a 5.81 ERA. In 16 starts at Triple-A Gwinnett, he was 5-6 with a 5.58 ERA.

Michael Soroka: One of five players the Sox acquired from the Braves in the trade for reliever Aaron Bummer, Soroka stands a good chance of cracking the rotation. Once one of the most promising young pitchers in baseball, the 2019 National League Rookie of the Year runner-up didn’t pitch in 2021 and 2022 after twice tearing an Achilles tendon.

Davis Martin: Martin, who is set to return from Tommy John surgery, had a 4.83 ERA in 14 games (nine starts) in 2022.

Nick Nastrini: Acquired from the Dodgers in the Lynn/Joe Kelly trade, Nastrini’s stuff and four-pitch mix make him projectable as a mid-rotation starter (139 strikeouts in 114‰ innings between Double-A and Triple-A last season). But he needs to find the strike zone more consistently (11.9% career walk rate).

Jesse Scholtens: Despite consecutive quality starts against the Rangers, Guardians and Brewers in early August, he finished 1-9 with a 5.29 ERA and didn’t do much to distinguish himself in 26 games (11 starts) as a 29-year-old rookie.

Jake Eder: When he was acquired in a trade for Jake Burger on Aug. 1, Eder was rated by MLBPipeline.com as the No. 4 prospect in the Marlins’ organization and the No. 9 left-handed pitching prospect in baseball. Coming off Tommy John surgery and a fractured ankle, he didn’t pitch till June and posted a 3.94 ERA in six starts in Double-A for the Marlins. He then had an 11.92 ERA in five starts at Double-A for the Sox. Command issues followed him to the Arizona Fall League.

Shane Drohan: As a Rule 5 pick, he has an inside track to make the team, and Getz didn’t rule out starting in his future. Drohan led the Red Sox’ system in strikeouts and strikeout rate in his first minor-league season in 2022 but struggled in 2023, prompting them to leave him off their 40-man roster.

Also in the mix are right-handers Chris Flexen — signed Friday night — and Jimmy Lambert and perhaps left-handers Garrett Crochet and Tanner Banks, who have starting ambition or experience but have worked as multi-inning relievers. Lefty Ky Bush and righty Jonathan Cannon are the Sox’ No. 9- and No. 11-ranked prospects, respectively, but haven’t pitched above Double-A. Bush came from the Angels in a trade for Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, and Cannon was a third-round draft pick by the Sox in 2021.

Knowing much of the staff will be in development mode heightened Getz’s and Grifol’s desire to add veteran catchers Martin Maldonado and Max Stassi in recent weeks.

With an emphasis on defense, less attention has been paid to improving the lineup, but Grifol doesn’t seem overly concerned.

‘‘I put our team down on paper, and our lineup is pretty good,’’ Grifol said. ‘‘We’re missing TA [Tim Anderson], and a healthy, good TA is hard to come by. But other than that, if we’re healthy, our lineup is pretty good. We just have to continue to address the pitching.’’

