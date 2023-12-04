The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 4, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Managing “chemistry” a key for White Sox manager Pedro Grifol in second season

“I‘ve reflected a ton,” Grifol said said. “There’s things that I feel I could have done better, and I will be better. We will be better.”

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Managing “chemistry” a key for White Sox manager Pedro Grifol in second season
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol talks at the Winter Meetings. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol talks to media at the Winter Meetings in Nashville. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lessons learned from 2023?

For first-year manager Pedro Grifol, it was the value of team chemistry, and that managing is more than what happens during the nine innings of a game.

“A lot of this job doesn’t pertain to baseball,” Grifol said at the winter meetings Monday. “It just pertains to management, managing the clubhouse, and managing the chemistry. Chemistry is real. Some people don’t believe in it. I believe in it.”

Grifol will implement a plan to that end beginning in spring training of his second year.

“Off the field, in the dugout and in the clubhouse, I learned how to manage through adversity,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that come up during the major league season that even with me in my experience and the jobs that I’ve held, there’s things that come up that you haven’t experienced before.”

Grifol’s first season was a disaster for the entire organization, and he will have a lot on the line next season as he gets a second chance to prove he belongs.

“I‘ve reflected a ton,” he said. “There’s things that I feel I could have done better, and I will be better. We will be better.”

Better defensively

Grifol expects free agent shortstop Paul DeJong and second baseman Nicky Lopez to solidify the middle of the infield.

“When we talk about getting more rounded, that’s what it’s about,” Grifol said. “What those guys can do defensively, and obviously we’re not done. It’s the type of game that wins games at the major league level. You have to play fundamental baseball to compete at that level, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Love for Robert Jr.

General manager Chris Getz last month said there are “no untouchables” on the Sox as far as trade chips, but All-Star center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is about as close as one gets.

“I have a tough time seeing him in another uniform,” Getz said.

“Luis Robert is a very difficult player to move and expect that your club is going to get better because of it. That being said there might be a club out there that is willing to offer something that you feel can help you immediately and in the long term But we’re talking about one of the best players in baseball and we’re very fortunate to have him with the Chicago White Sox.”

Robert Jr. is under club control for four more seasons. He signed a six-year, $50 million extension before 2020, has $20 million club options for 2026 and 2027.

Love for Leyland

Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and senior adviser Tony La Russa attended inductee Jim Leyland’s press conference Monday. Leyland, who was La Russa’s third base coach with the Sox from 1982-85, managed Pittsburgh, Florida, Colorado and Detroit from 1986 to 2013.

“The amazing thing is the number of people who are thrilled for him,” Reinsdorf said. “It’s amazing how well-loved this guy is.”

Reinsdorf said he tried bringing Leyland back to the Sox as a manager when Leyland wasn’t managing during the early 2000s.

“We had a reunion of the 1983 team in 2003 and I asked him about coming back and he said he wasn’t going to come back [to managing],” Reinsdorf said. “And a couple years later [in 2006] he comes back in our division [with Detroit]. I called him, with a couple of expletives. He came back and he did great.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox ‘not very close’ to making deal
White Sox GM Chris Getz open for business at winter meetings
Polling Place: Which of Jerry Reinsdorf’s teams is in worse shape, the Bulls or the White Sox?
Why couldn’t White Sox treat Jason Benetti like Bulls treat Adam Amin?
Paul DeJong hopes turning page with simpler approach makes difference with White Sox
White Sox announce Paul DeJong signing
The Latest
The former Swift Mansion, 4500 S. Michigan Ave., on Monday, a day after it was substantially damaged by an extra-alarm fire. The blaze is being investigated as an arson.
Columnists
Gutted by fire, the fate of Bronzeville’s historic Swift Mansion remains in limbo
The fire is under investigation, but the 131-year-old home’s survival could rest with the results of a structural report now being prepared by city building inspectors.
By Lee Bey
 
In this courtroom sketch, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Julien questions rap blogger Martell Wiley as Judge Martha Pacold watches.
FBG Duck
YouTuber-turned-star witness in FBG Duck murder trial claims his FBI cooperation began after arrest by disgraced cop Ronald Watts
Martell Wiley’s claim came during his second day of testimony at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, where he sparred with defense attorneys who noted there was no evidence he had actually cooperated against Watts.
By Tom Schuba
 
Democrat Eileen O’Neill Burke carries in her petitions to run for Cook County state’s attorney at the Cook County Administration building at 69 W Washington, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.
Elections
Retired judge enters Democratic battle for state’s attorney, Davis picks up handful of congressional challengers
Eileen O’Neill Burke, a retired Illinois Appellate Court judge and a former Cook County assistant state’s attorney, filed more than 13,000 signatures to run as a Democrat for Cook County state’s attorney — the last day candidates had to file petitions for the March primary.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Cubs_Counsell_BAseball__3_.jpg
Cubs
Cubs zeroing in on finalists for bullpen coach opening under new manager Craig Counsell
Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins confirmed at the Winter Meetings on Monday that the remaining members of the Cubs’ 2023 coaching staff are slated to return next season.
By Maddie Lee
 
Ald. Ed Burke (14th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Why Burger King did not hire Ed Burke’s law firm, despite alleged pressure from the powerful politician
Executive said the Klafter & Burke firm “seemed very disorganized.”
By Jon Seidel
 