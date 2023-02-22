The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox add Bryan Shaw to bullpen picture

Right-hander signed to minor league deal with invite to spring training.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox add Bryan Shaw to bullpen picture
Pitcher Bryan Shaw joined the White Sox at spring training Wednesday.

The White Sox added to their potential right-handed options in the bullpen by signing veteran Bryan Shaw to a minor league deal.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox added to their potential right-handed options in the bullpen by signing veteran Bryan Shaw to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training Wednesday.

Shaw, 35, was in camp Wednesday morning.

Shaw owns a career 3.92 ERA over 71423 innings but he struggled with a 5.40 ERA and 1.335 WHIP for the Cleveland Guardians last season, allowing nine home runs over 5813 innings.

The Sox will be without closer Liam Hendriks for an undetermined time as he receives treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a significant hit at the top of the bullpen with trickle-down effects. The current stated plan is to tap into their depth for late-inning duty with right-handers Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, Reyaldo Lopez, Jose Ruiz, Jimmy Lambert and lefties Aaron Bummer and Jake Diekman.

Related

Whether Shaw breaks camp with the team remains to be seen. If not, he would provide protection at Triple-A Charlotte. The Sox also have righties Nick Avila, Keynan Middleton, Gregory Santos and Franklin German on the 40-man roster and lefty Garrett Crochet nearing a possible return in May after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Shaw said he was hoping for a major league deal but settled on the Sox’ offer.

“I was tired of sitting at home,” he said.

“They had interest all offseason,” Shaw said of the Sox. “We’ve been talking to them. But they were interested from the jump. I wanted to get to spring, start throwing, start doing stuff.”

Shaw, who led the American League in appearances three times including 2021 (81 with a 3.49 ERA) in his second tour with Cleveland, said his strengths are “the same as 10 years ago, go out there and pitch every day, pitch whenever I can, help the team. Help the young guys, do whatever the team needs.”

In other news, the Reds claimed lefty reliever Bennett Sousa off waivers. Sousa was designated for assignment Monday to clear space on 40-man roster for Elvis Andrus.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox clubhouse moves on without Jose Abreu
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol says Oscar Colas needs to win the job in right field
White Sox must all pull on same rope, Elvis Andrus says
Good news, anyone? Elvis Andrus signing brings needed dose to White Sox camp
White Sox re-sign infielder Elvis Andrus
Catcher Yasmani Grandal feeling, swinging better at White Sox spring training
The Latest
President Trump Addresses Annual CPAC Event In National Harbor, Maryland
Columnists
Lou Dobbs’ 2020 election fraud lies could help Dominion Voting’s lawsuit against Fox
Fox Business host Dobbs was a champion of the baroque conspiracy theory that implicated Dominion Voting Systems in election fraud.
By Jacob Sullum
 
Burlington Central’s Caden West (4) with the ball fake to complete his drive to the basket untouched as the Rockets play Huntley.
High School Basketball
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
All the state playoff scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Members of the Aden Community Center, a Bridgeview-based nonprofit that caters to Arab American communities of Chicago, rallied outside Trump International Hotel in 2017.
Metro/State
Arab Americans aren’t ‘white,’ study authors tell Census
A new study from UIC documents inequities Arab Americans face in the Chicago area and recommends government agencies use Middle Eastern/North African to identify the fast-growing demographic group.
By Esther Yoon-Ji Kang
 
Travelers at the United Airlines terminal at O’Hare Airport.
Travel Well
United Airlines: Parents no longer have to pay extra to sit with their kids
The airline says it’s making changes that will make it easier for parents and children to stay together on flights.
By Zach Wichter | USA Today
 
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says are Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles during a military parade Feb. 8 in Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army.
Nation/World
Examining North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal and its ability to use it
It says its nuclear forces are capable of destroying its rivals. But many foreign experts say the claims are propaganda. Here’s a closer look at North Korea’s nuclear capabilities.
By Kim Tong-Hyung | AP and Hyung-Jin Kim | AP
 