White Sox add Bryan Shaw to bullpen picture

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox added to their potential right-handed options in the bullpen by signing veteran Bryan Shaw to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training Wednesday.

Shaw, 35, was in camp Wednesday morning.

Shaw owns a career 3.92 ERA over 7142⁄ 3 innings but he struggled with a 5.40 ERA and 1.335 WHIP for the Cleveland Guardians last season, allowing nine home runs over 581⁄ 3 innings.

The Sox will be without closer Liam Hendriks for an undetermined time as he receives treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a significant hit at the top of the bullpen with trickle-down effects. The current stated plan is to tap into their depth for late-inning duty with right-handers Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, Reyaldo Lopez, Jose Ruiz, Jimmy Lambert and lefties Aaron Bummer and Jake Diekman.

Whether Shaw breaks camp with the team remains to be seen. If not, he would provide protection at Triple-A Charlotte. The Sox also have righties Nick Avila, Keynan Middleton, Gregory Santos and Franklin German on the 40-man roster and lefty Garrett Crochet nearing a possible return in May after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Shaw said he was hoping for a major league deal but settled on the Sox’ offer.

“I was tired of sitting at home,” he said.

“They had interest all offseason,” Shaw said of the Sox. “We’ve been talking to them. But they were interested from the jump. I wanted to get to spring, start throwing, start doing stuff.”

Shaw, who led the American League in appearances three times including 2021 (81 with a 3.49 ERA) in his second tour with Cleveland, said his strengths are “the same as 10 years ago, go out there and pitch every day, pitch whenever I can, help the team. Help the young guys, do whatever the team needs.”

In other news, the Reds claimed lefty reliever Bennett Sousa off waivers. Sousa was designated for assignment Monday to clear space on 40-man roster for Elvis Andrus.